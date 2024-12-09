Dayforce Wallet Surpasses $5 Billion Milestone

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced two major milestones in the award-winning Dayforce on-demand pay experience, reinforcing Dayforce Wallet’s momentum in market and the value it delivers to employees.

Dayforce Wallet, the company’s flagship on-demand pay solution, has delivered over $5 billion USD through on-demand pay, early direct deposit, and paycard to employees. This achievement highlights the platform’s growing adoption and its critical role in providing employees with greater financial flexibility.

Additionally, Dayforce is expanding on-demand pay with new direct to bank capabilities, enabling employees to route their pay directly to any personal bank account – anytime during a pay cycle – simply and securely. With Dayforce’s differentiated direct to bank capabilities, eligible employees can take charge of their finances in a way that’s easy and tailored to their individual needs.

In today’s challenging economic climate, providing employees with easy access to available pay in between traditional pay periods is more important than ever, particularly as more than three quarters of American workers report they are living paycheck to paycheck. On-demand pay is a powerful financial tool that enables employees to tap into their available pay instantly, and as needed. In fact, 80 percent of Dayforce Wallet users surveyed in a recent SSRS Research Study¹ report feeling financially empowered through access to on-demand pay.

“As an industry leader, we’re continuously innovating to better address the needs of our customers and their people and truly make work life better,” said Erik Zimmer, EVP Corporate Development and Strategic Ventures, Dayforce, Inc. “Dayforce Wallet has already been a game changing product, and this new direct to bank offering will give individuals another way to access their available pay, expanding our ground-breaking innovation and enhancing the financial empowerment of even more employees.”

Dayforce Wallet’s direct to bank capabilities will enable customers to:

Expand visibility to available pay: Employees can view their available pay balances from the Dayforce mobile app, which will offer a dynamic snapshot of their earnings every time they log in.

Employees can view their available pay balances from the Dayforce mobile app, which will offer a dynamic snapshot of their earnings every time they log in. Empower employees with choice: Employees can select their preferred method of access by routing funds free to the Dayforce Wallet Mastercard®, or instantly to another personal bank account for a flat fee per transaction.

Employees can select their preferred method of access by routing funds free to the Dayforce Wallet Mastercard®, or instantly to another personal bank account for a flat fee per transaction. Provide simple and convenient access: With on-demand pay enabled in the Dayforce mobile app, employees will be able to route available pay with ease using the trusted Dayforce platform.



Dayforce’s direct to bank capabilities will be available to eligible U.S. employees in Q1 2025.

Additional information

Learn more about Dayforce Payroll and Dayforce Wallet.



About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on improving work for thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world. Our single, global people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics equips Dayforce customers to unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence. To learn how Dayforce helps create quantifiable value for organizations of all sizes and industries, visit dayforce.com.

¹ Source: SSRS Research Study on U.S. Dayforce Wallet users conducted on behalf of Dayforce, September 2024.

------

Banking services provided by and the Dayforce Wallet Mastercard issued by Green Dot Bank d/b/a/ GO2bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

Green Dot Bank also operates under the following registered trade names: GO2bank, GoBank and Bonneville Bank. All of these registered trade names are used by, and refer to, a single FDIC-insured bank, Green Dot Bank. Deposits under any of these trade names are deposits with Green Dot Bank and are aggregated for deposit insurance coverage up to the allowable limits.

©2024 Green Dot Corporation. GO2bank is a trademark of Green Dot Corporation. All rights reserved. Green Dot Corporation NMLS #914924; Green Dot Bank NMLS #908739.