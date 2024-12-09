Lifeist Announces the “Mikra Wellness Giveaway” Holiday Campaign

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B0) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to support wellness in innovative ways, is pleased to announce that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. ("Mikra") and a leader in science-driven health and wellness innovations, is launching a marketing initiative for the holiday season: The Mikra Wellness Giveaway. Mikra’s latest campaign, designed to reward loyal customers and drive new customer acquisition, will run from today, December 9, 2024, to January 15, 2025, and include those purchases of Mikra’s scientifically formulated supplements made on wearemikra.com.

“The launch of our Wellness Giveaway is a way to reward our many valued customers and welcome new members to the Mikra community,” said Andrea Judge, CEO of Lifeist Wellness. “This campaign not only underscores our commitment to delivering science-backed wellness solutions to a broader market but also emphasizes the importance of community and shared experiences during this festive time of year.”

Mikra’s holiday promotion provides a unique opportunity for customers to celebrate the season of giving by sharing their Mikra experience with family, friends, and their social networks. Participation in the campaign is simple, visit wearemikra.com:

Purchase Mikra products: Every purchase made during the campaign period will automatically earn customers an entry into the giveaway.

Every purchase made during the campaign period will automatically earn customers an entry into the giveaway. Share on social media: Sharing Mikra-related posts on social platforms increases participants' chances of winning.

Sharing Mikra-related posts on social platforms increases participants' chances of winning. Refer family, friends, and relatives: Each referral to Mikra earns additional entries into the giveaway, encouraging participants to spread the word about Mikra’s innovative health and wellness solutions.



At the end of the campaign one lucky winner will receive a grand prize of a one-year supply of Mikra products along with exclusive Mikra branded gear. The campaign’s goal is to foster deeper engagement with Mikra’s loyal customer base while expanding its reach to new audiences during the holiday season.

For more details about the campaign and to take part, visit wearemikra.com. Purchases made on Amazon.com are not included in the contest.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to develop innovative products that support human wellness and transform lives. Lifeist’s key asset is its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. ("Mikra"), a biosciences and consumer wellness company focused on developing and selling innovative wellness products.

