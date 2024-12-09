Myriad Uranium Corp. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Materials Virtual Investor Conference December 11th

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE:M, OTC:MYRUF), based in Vancouver, British Colombia, focused on the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA, today announced that Simon Clarke, Chair of the Board of Directors, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Materials Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 11th, 2024.

DATE: December 11th

TIME: 10:00 am EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/4h5wQv6

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 11th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Myriad Uranium’s maiden drill program at Copper Mountain recently intercepted high-grade uranium mineralization validating historic exploration by Union Pacific Railroad.



About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs of eU 3 O 8 . Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Union Pacific during the late 1970s including the development of a mine plan to fuel planned California Edison reactors. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain and the Project Area has significant exploration upside. Union Pacific is estimated to have spent C$117 million (2024 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates which are detailed here. A recent detailed update with Crux Investor can be viewed here. The Company’s presentation can be viewed here. News releases regarding historical drilling can be viewed here and here.

Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Gold Inc. For further information, please refer to Myriad’s disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad’s website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Myriad Contacts:

Thomas Lamb

President and CEO

tlamb@myriaduranium.com

Myriad Uranium Corp.

Name Thomas Lamb

Title CEO

Phone 604-418-2877

Email tlamb@myriaduranium.com

