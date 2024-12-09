Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market Size to Hit USD 18.61 Billion by 2032 | Growing Demand of Technological Advancements in Aviation Industry | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market Size Analysis:

“As per SNS Insider, the Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market was USD 9.13 billion in 2023 and is USD 18.61 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.29% during 2024-2032.”

Market Analysis

The growth of the Intelligent Airways Transportation System market can be attributed to the increasing demand for air travel and the necessity of efficient management of complex air traffic operations. With the increasing global demand for air travel, the aviation sector is always challenged to perform safety, security, and efficiency without cutting corners. This has resulted in a rapid growth rate in the use of innovative technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and big data analytics for the optimization of air traffic management (ATM) systems. In addition, governments and regulatory authorities all across the globe are called to action to modernize their air traffic control system. Several initiatives, including the Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) in Europe and the NextGen program in the U. S., are designed to improve the safety, efficiency, and environmental capacity of air traffic management systems. Such efforts towards the implementation of these technologies into the aviation industry are anticipated to play a key role in boosting market growth.

Similarly, the increasing airspace management complexity and the increase of air traffic around the globe have led to the urgent necessity to come up with a smarter and more data-based solution that will help enhance efficiency, minimize delays, and lower operational costs. Such significant improvements in air traffic management are vital to the establishment of an intelligent airway transportation system and play an important role in the aviation industry to meet changing requirements.





Get a Sample Report of Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4434

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Amadeus IT Holding S.A.

CISCO Systems Inc.

Indra Sistemas S.A.

NEC Corporation

Rockwell Collins Inc.

SITA

Siemens AG

Unisys Corporation

Honeywell Corporation Inc.

DENSO CORPORATION

Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 9.13 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 18.61 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.29% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increased adoption of technological development in aircraft as well as growing e-commerce boosts the demand of this market.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4434

Market Segmentation

By System Type

The Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) led the market in 2023, with a share of more than 31%. This type of system is vital for increasing the efficiency of the air traffic management system as it enables greater coordination between airlines, air traffic controllers, and airports. ATMS enables seamless tracking of flights, and real-time rerouting based on weather conditions, and provides data on traffic congestion, ensuring smoother and faster aircraft movement. The surge in the segment is credited to the rising demand for improved air traffic management in line with the increasing air travel across the globe.

By Application

In 2023, the Aircraft Traffic Management (ATM) segment led the market with over 25% of the total market share. Aircraft traffic management is critical for ensuring the safe and efficient movement of aircraft, particularly in increasingly congested airspaces. ATM systems allow air traffic controllers to better manage traffic, reduce delays, and minimize the risks of collision, especially in busy metropolitan or airport areas. ATM solutions incorporate advanced technologies such as real-time flight tracking, automated rerouting, and collision detection, all of which help improve the overall safety and efficiency of air travel. The Aircraft Traffic Management segment is expected to grow rapidly as global air traffic is projected to increase by 4-5% annually, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This growth is driving investments in ATM technologies to accommodate more flights while maintaining safety standards.

Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market Segmentation:

By Offerings:

Hardware

Interface Boards

Sensors

Surveillance Cameras

Telecommunication Networks

Monitoring and Detection Systems

Others

Software

Visualization Software

Video Detection Management Software

Transit Management Software

Others

Services

Cloud services Business services Professional services



By System Type:

Advanced Traveler Information System (ATIS)

Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS)

Advanced Transportation Pricing System (ATPS)

Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)

Emergency Medical System (EMS)

By Application:

Security Surveillance

Shuttle Bus Tracking

Traveler Information Management

Aircraft Traffic Management

Smart Ticketing

Emergency Notification

Others

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America dominated the Intelligent Airways Transportation System market, accounting for a market share of approximately 30%. The U.S. has been at the forefront of implementing intelligent airway transportation systems, driven by extensive investments in technology by both government agencies and private companies. Initiatives such as the FAA’s NextGen air transportation system are aimed at modernizing the air traffic control systems and improving operational efficiency across the U.S. airspace. The demand for advanced traffic management solutions in the region is also boosted by the growing number of flights, airports, and air travel passengers.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. With the booming airline industry in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the demand for advanced air traffic management and transportation systems is surging. Government initiatives, such as India’s UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme to increase regional connectivity, are expected to further drive the adoption of intelligent airway transportation systems. Moreover, China’s commitment to enhancing its aviation infrastructure, particularly with its focus on smart airports and air traffic management modernization, is accelerating the growth of the IATS market in the region. The Asian Development Bank's report on the region's rapidly growing aviation market predicts an increase in air traffic, which in turn will create greater demand for intelligent systems to ensure safe and efficient management.





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4434

Recent Developments

In June 2024, Boeing announced the integration of AI-based predictive analytics into its air traffic management solutions, aiming to optimize air traffic flow and minimize delays for airlines.

In March 2024, Thales Group introduced a new version of its advanced air traffic control system, designed to handle the growing volume of air traffic in European airspace.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market Segmentation, by Offerings

8. Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market Segmentation, by System Type

9. Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/intelligent-airways-transportation-system-market-4434

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.