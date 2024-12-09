Stone Crushing Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 12.40 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rapid Infrastructure Development & Urbanization in Emerging Economies | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Crushing Equipment Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Stone Crushing Equipment Market size was valued at US$ 6.20 Billion in 2023 and is now anticipated to grow to US$ 12.40 Billion by 2032, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.01% during the forecast Period 2024 - 2032.”

Robust Growth in the Stone Crushing Equipment Market Driven by Rising Demand for Construction and Mining Materials

The Stone Crushing Equipment Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for construction materials like crushed stone, sand, and gravel. As urbanization and industrialization accelerate, particularly in emerging economies, the need for infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and buildings, is expanding. Stone crushing equipment plays a crucial role in this by breaking down large rocks and ores into smaller, usable sizes, which is essential not only for construction projects but also for the mining sector. The machinery is vital for extracting valuable minerals such as gold, coal, and iron from large deposits, making it indispensable for both the mining and construction industries.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.20 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 12.40 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.01% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America)

Surging Demand for Construction Aggregates Drives Growth in the Stone Crushing Equipment Market

The growing demand for construction aggregates is a significant driver of the stone crushing equipment market. Crushed stones and aggregates are fundamental materials used in building infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and residential complexes. As urbanization and large-scale infrastructure projects expand globally, particularly in developing regions like Asia-Pacific, the need for high-quality construction aggregates has surged. This increased demand has led to a rise in the use of advanced stone crushing equipment, which ensures efficient production of aggregates in large volumes. Industrialization in emerging economies is further accelerating this trend, as the need for robust infrastructure to support growing populations and economies becomes more critical.

Dominance of Jaw Crushers and Mining Segment in 2023: Key Drivers of Market Leadership in Crushing Equipment

The Jaw Crusher segment dominated with the market share over 38% in 2023. Jaw crushers play a crucial role in primary crushing operations, particularly in industries like mining, construction, and quarrying. They are designed to handle large, tough materials, making them ideal for high-volume processes. Their durable and robust construction ensures consistent performance in harsh environments. Additionally, jaw crushers are cost-effective, offering excellent value for industries aiming to balance efficiency and expenditure. Due to the increasing demand for efficient primary crushing solutions, the jaw crusher market is expected to maintain dominance across these sectors, ensuring its continued relevance in heavy-duty applications.

The Mining segment led with a market share of over 42% in 2023. Stone crushing equipment plays a vital role in mining operations by breaking down ores and rocks to extract valuable minerals such as gold, coal, and iron. With the increasing global demand for raw materials, mining activities require more efficient and advanced crushing technology. Furthermore, the growing demand for construction aggregates, used in infrastructure development, further enhances the importance of mining operations.

Stone Crushing Equipment Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

Jaw Crusher

Cone Crusher

Impact Crusher

Others

By End Users

Mining

Quarrying

Recycling

Construction & Infrastructure

Others (Railways, Agricultural)

Asia-Pacific Leads the Stone Crushing Equipment Market in 2023, While the Middle East and Africa Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the stone crushing equipment market, holding share of over 36%. This leadership is primarily due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in key countries like China and India. The construction and infrastructure sectors in these nations are witnessing strong growth, boosting the demand for essential materials such as crushed stone. Furthermore, the region benefits from abundant raw materials and a cost-effective labor force, which makes it an attractive destination for manufacturers and investors. As large-scale infrastructure projects continue to grow, the demand for stone crushing equipment is set to increase.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is the fastest-growing market for stone crushing equipment, fueled by significant investments in construction and mining sectors. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa are experiencing a surge in infrastructure projects, driving up the demand for efficient and high-capacity stone crushers. This growth positions the MEA region as an emerging leader in the market.

Recent Developments

In February 2024: Finlay, a leading global manufacturer of mobile crushing, screening, and conveying equipment, proudly unveiled two new jaw crusher models: the J-1170+ and J-1170AS+. These models feature significant enhancements over their predecessors, the J-1170 and J-1170AS, offering customers dynamic and efficient solutions for a wide range of materials processing needs.

