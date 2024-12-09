Charlesbank Capital Partners’ Stephanie Lee Weng Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 Finance List

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm based in Boston and New York, is proud to announce that Stephanie Lee Weng, Vice President on the firm’s Flagship investment team, has been named to the 2024 Forbes “30 Under 30 ” list for North America. Now in its 14th year, the prestigious list recognizes 30 notable people aged 29 or younger across various industries; Stephanie was awarded in the Finance category.

Stephanie joined Charlesbank as an Associate in 2020 and quickly became a valued member of the Business & Consumer Services team. She is a key contributor in sourcing and evaluating the firm’s investments in professional and tech-enabled services. Most recently, she played an integral role in the development of the firm’s multi-year, thematic search for a CPA investment, culminating in the August 2024 investment in Aprio, with Charlesbank providing the first institutional capital to the Atlanta-based accounting and advisory firm. She has also contributed to Charlesbank’s investments in Accordion Partners, MB2 Dental, and MDVIP.

“Steph is a truly instrumental member of the Flagship team, and has been a thought leader in refining Charlesbank’s research-based investment approach as evidenced by the deep expertise she has developed in several professional services segments, including accounting,” said Mike Choe, Charlesbank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. “Within Charlesbank, she has developed a reputation for exceptional business analysis and transaction execution and is deeply valued by her teams as a patient mentor and effective people developer. We are truly delighted to see her earn this well-deserved recognition and look forward to her ongoing contributions to the firm and industry.”

Prior to joining Charlesbank, Stephanie was an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company’s Strategy & Corporate Finance practice, where she began her career after graduating from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania with a BS in Economics in 2017.

‍‍To source candidates for the 30 Under 30 list, Forbes writers and editors review thousands of online submissions, as well as tap industry sources and list alumni for recommendations. Read more about the full list of winners, as well as selection criteria, on Forbes’ website here.

Note: This award was announced December 3, 2024. No compensation was paid in connection with this recognition.

