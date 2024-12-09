Questex’s Vibe Conference Keynote to Explore How Generation Z is Redefining the Beverage Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the premier event for on-premise beverage professionals, today announces its highly anticipated keynote, “Generations 2.0: The Next Era,” presented by Kim Lear, Founder and Content Director of Inlay Insights. This engaging keynote will take place during the conference, held March 3-5 in San Diego.

Returning by popular demand, Lear captivated last year’s Vibe Conference audience with her deep insights into generational dynamics. The overwhelming feedback from attendees was a call for more information, particularly around Generation Z as both employees and consumers. This year, she’s back to deliver a deeper dive into the unique characteristics of this generation and the ways Generation Z is reshaping the workplace and marketplace.

In her session, Lear will delve into the emerging impact of Generation Z, the newest generation entering the workforce and marketplace, and how their unique perspectives are reshaping everything from consumption patterns to workplace culture. With birth years spanning from 1996-2010, Generation Z brings a fresh set of values and priorities to the table—challenging conventional norms around work, leisure, and even beverage preferences.

Through her lens as a generational researcher, Lear will explore how businesses can better understand and engage this dynamic group, equipping leaders to adapt and thrive in the ever-evolving hospitality landscape.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the Vibe Conference to dive into the world of young consumers and workers,” said Lear. “This generation is reshaping the beverage industry in exciting ways, and I can’t wait to explore how businesses can adapt and thrive in this dynamic landscape. We will spark great conversations together.”

Attendees can expect actionable insights and data-driven strategies to align their offerings and workplace culture with the needs of Generation Z, ensuring continued relevance and success in the marketplace of tomorrow.

Operators can register here through February 14, 2025. Contact Andrea Hutchinson, Industry Relations Director, at ahutchinson@questex.com with any questions.

To attend Vibe Conference as a supplier, companies must be a sponsor. Learn how to become a sponsor by contacting Donna Bruns (Companies A-L) at donna@vibeconference.com and Fadi Alsayegh (Companies M-Z) at falsayegh@questex.com.

