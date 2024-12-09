Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 156,883 Ageas shares in the period from 02-12-2024 until 06-12-2024.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
02-12-202459,3992,826,76747.5947.2847.90
03-12-202439,4291,882,08147.7347.5847.98
04-12-202441,8851,991,22947.5446.7447.82
05-12-20246,761322,10747.6447.4447.86
06-12-20249,409449,97647.8247.4048.12
Total156,8837,472,15947.6346.7448.12

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 1,345,294 shares for a total amount of EUR 64,708,857. This corresponds to 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

