Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 156,883 Ageas shares in the period from 02-12-2024 until 06-12-2024.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 02-12-2024 59,399 2,826,767 47.59 47.28 47.90 03-12-2024 39,429 1,882,081 47.73 47.58 47.98 04-12-2024 41,885 1,991,229 47.54 46.74 47.82 05-12-2024 6,761 322,107 47.64 47.44 47.86 06-12-2024 9,409 449,976 47.82 47.40 48.12 Total 156,883 7,472,159 47.63 46.74 48.12

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 1,345,294 shares for a total amount of EUR 64,708,857. This corresponds to 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

