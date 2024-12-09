Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 156,883 Ageas shares in the period from 02-12-2024 until 06-12-2024.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|02-12-2024
|59,399
|2,826,767
|47.59
|47.28
|47.90
|03-12-2024
|39,429
|1,882,081
|47.73
|47.58
|47.98
|04-12-2024
|41,885
|1,991,229
|47.54
|46.74
|47.82
|05-12-2024
|6,761
|322,107
|47.64
|47.44
|47.86
|06-12-2024
|9,409
|449,976
|47.82
|47.40
|48.12
|Total
|156,883
|7,472,159
|47.63
|46.74
|48.12
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 1,345,294 shares for a total amount of EUR 64,708,857. This corresponds to 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
