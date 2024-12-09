Cell and Gene Therapy Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 111.4 Bn by 2033, at 19.3% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

According to Dimension Market Research, the Cell and Gene Therapy Market size is expected to reach USD 22.8 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 111.4 billion by 2033. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Cell & gene therapy provides solutions related to genes and cells, as it deals with research & development, testing, production, and distribution of products and treatment procedures related to genes and cells. Hospitals, research laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, research institutions, and universities are included in delivering the applications associated with gene & cell therapies.

The US Overview

The Cell and Gene Therapy Market in the US is projected to reach USD 10.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 18.1% over its forecast period.

The U.S. cell and gene therapy market benefits from strong research infrastructure, various clinical trials, and FDA support, driving innovation and growth. Investments, partnerships, and developments in manufacturing expand opportunities, driven by the growing demand for personalized cancer and genetic disorder therapies. However, high costs and manufacturing challenges limit access, highlighting the need for affordable solutions to unlock the market’s potential.

Important Insights

segment is expected to get the largest share of the Cell and Gene Therapy Market in 2024. The Oncological disorders as an indication segment is expected to be leading the market in 2024.

as an indication segment is expected to be leading the market in 2024. The hospital segment is expected to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Cell and Gene Therapy Market.

segment is expected to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Cell and Gene Therapy Market. North America is predicted to have a 51.1% share of revenue share in the Global Cell and Gene Therapy in 2024.

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market: Trends

Rise of Allogeneic Therapies : There’s a major focus on developing off-the-shelf, allogeneic cell therapies, which are more scalable & accessible than autologous approaches.

: There’s a major focus on developing off-the-shelf, allogeneic cell therapies, which are more scalable & accessible than autologous approaches. Integration of Artificial Intelligence : AI & machine learning are being used to streamline research processes, optimize clinical trial designs, and improve patient stratification.

: AI & machine learning are being used to streamline research processes, optimize clinical trial designs, and improve patient stratification. Focus on Combination Therapies : Integrating gene therapies with existing treatments, like immunotherapy, is gaining traction to enhance efficacy and patient outcomes.

: Integrating gene therapies with existing treatments, like immunotherapy, is gaining traction to enhance efficacy and patient outcomes. Emphasis on Regulatory Pathway Optimization: Companies are actively engaging with regulatory bodies early in the development process to look into complex approvals and expedite market entry.

Cell and Gene Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

The cell and gene therapy market is transforming rapidly, driven by established pharmaceutical firms and biotech startups. Companies aim for innovation through R&D, strategic collaborations, and expanding treatment pipelines for cancer, genetic, and rare diseases. Key competitive factors like clinical trial success, regulatory approvals, and manufacturing capabilities. Further, partnerships with academic institutions and expansion into emerging markets enhance their competitive edge.

Some of the major players in the market include Amgen, Novartis, Pfizer, Biogen, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

Amgen

Novartis

Pfizer

Biogen

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Kolon TissueGene Inc

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Other Key Players

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 22.8 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 111.4 Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 19.3% The US Market Size (2024) USD 10.2 Bn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 51.1% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Therapy Type, By Indication, By Delivery Mode, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis

The global cell and gene therapy market is segmented by indications, including genetic, cardiovascular, neurological, and oncological disorders. Among these, oncological disorders are anticipated to dominate market revenue in 2024, driven by significant R&D efforts targeting cancer at the genetic level, allowing more personalized treatments.

The genetic disorder segment is anticipated to grow the fastest, driven by rising genetic and chronic disease prevalence and government initiatives promoting genetic testing. Further, developments in cardiovascular research expand the market by improving diagnostics and treatment, accelerating the adoption of innovative therapies for genetic and hereditary conditions.





Cell and Gene Therapy Market Segmentation

By Therapy Type

Cell Therapy Stem Cells T Cells Dendritic Cells NK Cells Tumor Cells

Gene Therapy

By Indication

Genetic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Others

By Delivery Method

In Vivo

Ex Vivo

By End User

Hospitals

Academic & Research Centers

Cancer Care Centers

Others

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market: Driver

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine : The major focus on customized therapies, mainly for cancer & genetic disorders, is driving market growth.

: The major focus on customized therapies, mainly for cancer & genetic disorders, is driving market growth. Advancements in R&D and Clinical Trials : Ongoing innovations and various trials accelerate new treatment development.

: Ongoing innovations and various trials accelerate new treatment development. Favorable Regulatory Support : Regulatory bodies like the FDA offer simplified processes, encouraging innovation and approvals.

: Regulatory bodies like the FDA offer simplified processes, encouraging innovation and approvals. Strategic Partnerships and Investments: Collaborations between pharma, biotech firms, and academic institutions boost research, manufacturing, and market expansion.

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market: Restraints

High Development and Treatment Costs : Expensive R&D and therapy costs limit patient access & insurance coverage.

: Expensive R&D and therapy costs limit patient access & insurance coverage. Manufacturing Challenges : Complex production processes impact the scalability and timely delivery.

: Complex production processes impact the scalability and timely delivery. Regulatory and Compliance Hurdles : Navigating strict regulations can delay approvals & market entry.

: Navigating strict regulations can delay approvals & market entry. Limited Patient Access and Infrastructure: Inadequate healthcare infrastructure in certain regions restricts the availability of advanced therapies.

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market: Opportunities

Expansion into Emerging Markets : The rise in healthcare infrastructure in developing regions provides new market opportunities.

: The rise in healthcare infrastructure in developing regions provides new market opportunities. Innovations in Delivery Systems : Development in gene-editing tools and delivery technologies improves treatment efficiency.

: Development in gene-editing tools and delivery technologies improves treatment efficiency. Increased Government and Private Funding : Growing investments boost R&D, clinical trials, and manufacturing capabilities.

: Growing investments boost R&D, clinical trials, and manufacturing capabilities. Collaborations with Academic Institutions: Partnerships provide access to advanced research and accelerate product development.

Regional Analysis

North America is set to get 51.1% of the cell and gene therapy market revenue in 2024, driven by a strong healthcare infrastructure, over 400 active companies, and many clinical trials. The U.S. plays a major role, with the FDA’s collaborative regulatory approach fostering innovation.

Further, Europe’s growth is assisted by the Horizon 2021 program, promoting gene therapy utilizing viral vectors. The region benefits from strong infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and new research initiatives, enhancing manufacturing capabilities and competitiveness, and positioning Europe for significant advancements in the global cell and gene therapy market.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Cell and Gene Therapy Market

April 2024: The President of India launched India’s first home-grown gene therapy for cancer at IIT Bombay, which is a breakthrough in the battle against cancer. As this line of treatment, named “CAR-T cell therapy," is available and less expensive, it provides new hope for the whole of humankind.

The President of India launched India’s first home-grown gene therapy for cancer at IIT Bombay, which is a breakthrough in the battle against cancer. As this line of treatment, named “CAR-T cell therapy," is available and less expensive, it provides new hope for the whole of humankind. February 2024: BioNTech SE along with Autolus Therapeutics plc unveiled a strategic collaboration aimed at developing both companies’ autologous CAR-T programs towards commercialization, pending regulatory authorizations.

BioNTech SE along with Autolus Therapeutics plc unveiled a strategic collaboration aimed at developing both companies’ autologous CAR-T programs towards commercialization, pending regulatory authorizations. January 2024: AbbVie and Umoja Biopharma introduced two exclusive options and license agreements to create multiple in-situ generated CAR-T cell therapy candidates in oncology using Umoja's proprietary VivoVecTM platform, as the first agreement delivering AbbVie an exclusive option to license Umoja's CD19 directed in-situ generated CAR-T cell therapy.

AbbVie and Umoja Biopharma introduced two exclusive options and license agreements to create multiple in-situ generated CAR-T cell therapy candidates in oncology using Umoja's proprietary VivoVecTM platform, as the first agreement delivering AbbVie an exclusive option to license Umoja's CD19 directed in-situ generated CAR-T cell therapy. December 2023: The US FDA approved two major treatments, Casgevy and Lyfgenia, highlighting the first cell-based gene therapies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) in patients 12 years and older.

The US FDA approved two major treatments, Casgevy and Lyfgenia, highlighting the first cell-based gene therapies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) in patients 12 years and older. November 2023: AstraZeneca announced a collaboration & investment agreement with Cellectis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, to accelerate the development of next-generation therapeutics in areas of high unmet need, like immunology, oncology, and rare diseases.

