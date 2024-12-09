Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 583.5 Bn By 2033, At 16.0% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is projected to reach USD 153.7 billion in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 583.5 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 16.0%.

The pharmaceutical packaging market is steadily growing worldwide due to the need for more progressive packaging approaching enhancing drug efficacy combined with sustainable packaging packaging.

The numerous classes of drugs especially biologics, like specialty drugs, and personalized medicine have led to the emergence of complex packaging forms such as vials, prefilled syringes, and blister packs. Indeed, more demands for eco-friendly packing such as recyclable and biodegradable materials are the trends that are defining the future of the industry.

Technological growth of smart packaging accompanied by temperature monitors and other features, indicating tampering and enabling better drug safety, adherence, and control at every stage of the supply chain.

The US Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

The US Pharmaceutical Packaging Market with an estimated value of USD 55.8 billion in 2024 is projected to increase at a CAGR of 15.0% until reaching USD 196.6 billion by 2033.

The US market has a large share of the global pharmaceutical packaging market due to the high production of pharmaceuticals and the stringent rules and regulations of the FDA. They include the use of smart packaging technologies such as tamper and temperature indicators and a higher inclination towards the usage of bio-degradable and recyclable packaging material.

The usage of prefilling of syringes, vials, and blister packs is completed largely with conformities passing through regulatory bodies in America and customers firmly emphasizing security related to dosage. The demand for biologics and vaccines has also increased the need for the development of new packaging technologies that have acted as drivers for the growth of the market.

Important Insights

Global Market Value: This market is expected to be valued at USD 153.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 583.5 billion by 2033.

This market is expected to be valued at in 2024 and is projected to reach by 2033. US Market Size: The U.S. pharmaceutical packaging market is estimated to grow from USD 55.8 billion in 2024 to USD 196.6 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 15.0% .

The U.S. pharmaceutical packaging market is estimated to grow from in 2024 to by 2033, at a CAGR of . Packaging Type Segment: Primary packaging is set to dominate the packaging type segment, accounting for 61.9% of the market share in 2024.

Primary packaging is set to dominate the packaging type segment, accounting for of the market share in 2024. Material Segment: Plastic and polymer materials are anticipated to lead the material segment, capturing 58.5% of the market share in 2024.

Plastic and polymer materials are anticipated to lead the material segment, capturing of the market share in 2024. Regional Analysis: North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global pharmaceutical packaging market, with 43.2% of the market share in 2024.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global pharmaceutical packaging market, with of the market share in 2024. Global Growth Rate: The global market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

Latest Trends

A new trend among manufacturers is relocating to eco-friendly packaging. The recyclable, biodegradable, and reusable materials reduce environmental impact while guaranteeing safety.

Technological advantages in packaging such as RFID and sensors used to increase the transparency of the supply chain as well as to check the drugs’ condition and patient compliance.

The growth in the usage of Bio-Logics including vaccines and gene therapies puts pressure on the packaging requirements for drugs like pre-filled syringes and vials to support the drug stability and effectiveness.

Personalized packaging is an important need for medicine packaging due to its small volume production and easy labeling, thus a flexible packaging method is necessary for the medication.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

The pharmaceutical packaging industry is intensely competitive with several companies including West Pharmaceutical Services, Berry Global Inc., and Amcor Plc driving advances in the market. These firms target enhancing the development of future pharmaceutical packaging services including injectable and smart packaging to support the delivery of biologics and specialty drugs.

Berry Global focused on sustainable packaging, and West Pharmaceutical also focused on the delivery system, including vials and syringes for injectables. The market is also defined by the growing consolidation of players through mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to build a wider portfolio of BIODE and smart packaging solutions to increase their market share.

Some of the prominent market players:

Amcor plc

Gerresheimer AG

Schott AG

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

AptarGroup, Inc.

SGD Pharma

Catalent, Inc.

WestRock Company

CCL Industries Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Bemis Healthcare Packaging

Other Key Players

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 153.4 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 583.5 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 16.0% The US Market Size (2024) USD 55.8 Bn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Packaging Type, By Material, By Drug Delivery Mode, By Sustainability, and By End-user Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Primary packaging is projected to dominate the pharmaceutical packaging market with 61.9% of market share in 2024. Primary packaging is mostly preferred in the pharmaceutical packaging market because it offers immediate protection to the pharmaceutical products and hence acts as a guarantee of the efficacy of the drugs and patient compliance.

It incorporates critical packaging products such as blister packs, bottles, vials, and prefilled syringes, which protect products from contamination moisture, and physical damage. Today’s regulations from the FDA and EMA, particularly on labeling, accountability, and anti-tampering, mean packaging must be rigid. The growth of biologics and injectables that require accurate and safe containment adds to the prevalence of primary packaging in this market.





Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Segmentation

By Packaging Type

Primary Plastic Bottles Caps & Closures Parenteral Containers Syringes Vials & Ampoules Others Pre-Fillable Inhalers Pre-Fillable Syringes Vials & Ampoules Blister Packs Bags & Pouches Jars & Canisters Others

Secondary Prescription Containers Pharmaceutical Packaging Accessories

Tertiary

By Material

Plastic & Polymer Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polypropylene (PP) Homo-Polypropylene Random-Polypropylene Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyethylene (PE) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Polystyrene (PS) Others

Glass Type I (Borosilicate Glass) Type II (Treated Soda-Lime Glass) Type III (Regular Soda-Lime Glass)

Metals Aluminum Stainless Steel Tin Other Metal Alloys

Paper & Paperboard

Other Material

By Drug Delivery Mode

Oral Drug Delivery Packaging

Injectable Packaging

Topical Drug Delivery Packaging

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging

Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging

Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging

Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging

Other Drug Delivery Mode

By Sustainability

Recyclable Packaging

Biodegradable Packaging

Compostable Packaging

By End-user

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Contract Packaging Organizations (CPOs)

Growth Drivers

The current advancement of the global pharmaceutical industries due to the aging population and chronic diseases leads the packaging process due to the innovation of good drug transportation containers.

The demand from regulatory authorities such as the FDA for safety in packaging, packing that shows tamper evidence, child resistance, and overall compliance creates value in the drug packaging market.

They also claim that the increasing use of biologics and specialty drugs requires a specialized container that protects drugs from environmental conditions thereby increasing the usage of vials, ampoules, and prefilled syringes.

Technological advancements in smart packaging, and temperature control solutions raise drug safety, and compliance, and minimize administration errors for market growth.

Restraints

High costs associated with state of art packaging materials, especially for biologics and smart packaging are some of the issues that can hinder small-scale manufacturers from widely adopting innovative packaging.

Stringent regulatory compliance across different regions can complicate market entry, increasing production costs and slowing down packaging manufacturers' ability to meet global standards.

Price volatility of essential raw materials, such as plastics, polymers, and glass, affects profitability, creating challenges for pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers' supply chains and cost management.

Balancing sustainability with drug safety is difficult, as finding materials that are both eco-friendly and maintain drug integrity under strict conditions limits broader adoption.

Growth Opportunities

Emerging markets in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer significant growth opportunities with expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for pharmaceutical packaging.

Sustainable packaging is a major growth area as manufacturers develop eco-friendly materials that meet both regulatory and consumer demand for reduced environmental impact.

Outsourcing packaging operations to contract packaging services provides opportunities for specialized packaging companies offering assembly, labeling, and sterilization solutions to pharmaceutical firms.

Innovations in drug delivery systems, such as microneedle patches and transdermal devices, open opportunities for unique packaging designs that ensure stability and ease of use.

Regional Analysis

North America will lead the global pharmaceutical packaging market with 43.2% of the market share in 2024. North America is the largest market for pharmaceutical packaging mostly influenced by the developed pharma industry, especially in the U.S. The region has original equipment manufacturers, namely, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, for pharmaceuticals, boosting the need for new packaging concepts.

Tough regulatory standards from the FDA drive the use of tamper-proof and baby.resize(package) resistant closures. North America is also not trailing behind when it comes to Sustainable Packaging as companies use friendly materials and technologies.

Furthermore, the growth of chronic diseases such as diabetes, and the increase in population over the age of 65 also create more demand for sophisticated drug packaging solutions.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

September 2024: West Pharmaceutical Services launched smart connected packaging solutions to enhance drug monitoring and patient compliance.

West Pharmaceutical Services launched smart connected packaging solutions to enhance drug monitoring and patient compliance. July 2024: Amcor Plc introduced a fully recyclable flexible packaging line specifically designed for oral pharmaceutical drug delivery.

Amcor Plc introduced a fully recyclable flexible packaging line specifically designed for oral pharmaceutical drug delivery. June 2024: Gerresheimer AG expanded its European production capacity for glass vials to meet the growing demand for injectables.

Gerresheimer AG expanded its European production capacity for glass vials to meet the growing demand for injectables. May 2024: Berry Global Inc. acquired a sustainable packaging technology firm to enhance its eco-friendly packaging offerings for pharmaceuticals.

Berry Global Inc. acquired a sustainable packaging technology firm to enhance its eco-friendly packaging offerings for pharmaceuticals. April 2024: West Pharmaceutical partnered with a biotech firm to develop advanced packaging solutions for injectable biologics.

West Pharmaceutical partnered with a biotech firm to develop advanced packaging solutions for injectable biologics. March 2024: Amcor Plc opened a new manufacturing plant in the Asia-Pacific region, focusing on pharmaceutical packaging solutions.

Amcor Plc opened a new manufacturing plant in the Asia-Pacific region, focusing on pharmaceutical packaging solutions. February 2024: Gerresheimer AG introduced bio-based polymer syringes to promote sustainability in pharmaceutical packaging.

Gerresheimer AG introduced bio-based polymer syringes to promote sustainability in pharmaceutical packaging. December 2023: Berry Global Inc. launched child-resistant closures for oral drugs, improving safety and compliance in pharmaceutical packaging.

