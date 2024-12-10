Float Glass Machinery Market Set to Reach USD 7.18 billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 5.4% | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The market size of the global float glass machinery market was evaluated to be at USD 4.01 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow and increase from USD 4.24 billion in 2025 to USD 7.18 billion by 2034, displaying a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2034.

Market Introduction

A special type of machinery that is used to produce float glass, a type of glass with a smooth, uniform structure and excellent optical properties, is known as float glass machinery. The Pilkington Process is another name for the float glass-making process. Tin is used in the process because it is the only metal that remains stable as a liquid at the required high temperatures. The different steps involved in manufacturing float glass are batching, melting, drawing, annealing, and cutting & storage.

Float glass differs from regular glass in that it has a sleek surface free of ripples, and it is more durable. Float glass is utilized in various applications, such as windows, solar panels, LCD screens, and car windshields.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/float-glass-machinery-market/request-for-sample?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Report Features

Market Data: In-depth examination of yearly sales and market forecasts in USD million from 2025 to 2034.

In-depth examination of yearly sales and market forecasts in USD million from 2025 to 2034. Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into all the major market regions, such as Asia Pacific North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major companies in the float glass machinery market, including Saint-Gobain, Thyssenkrupp AG, Siemens AG, Bystronic Glass GmbH, AGC Glass Europe, Glaston Corporation, Schott AG, and Glassrobots Ltd.

Coverage of major companies in the float glass machinery market, including Saint-Gobain, Thyssenkrupp AG, Siemens AG, Bystronic Glass GmbH, AGC Glass Europe, Glaston Corporation, Schott AG, and Glassrobots Ltd. Customization: Get customized reports as per your obligations with respect to regions, countries, and segmentation.

Leading Key Players in Market

Thyssenkrupp AG, Siemens AG, Bystronic Glass GmbH, KUKA AG, AGC Glass Europe, Interglass Ltd., Glaston Corporation, Saint-Gobain, and Glassrobots Ltd. are amongst the major players in the float glass machinery market. These players compete for market share through a variety of innovations and strategically planned collaborations.

Market Growth Drivers

Integration of Digitalization and Automation in Manufacturing

Digitalization in float glass manufacturing makes it easier to monitor and analyze data in real-time, which helps manufacturers anticipate maintenance requirements, streamline production processes, and increase overall productivity. Additionally, automated systems handle complex tasks like temperature control, glass cutting, and quality inspection with little assistance from humans. Thus, the integration of digitalization and automation is driving the market growth.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/float-glass-machinery-market/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Growth in Developing Markets

The expansion of the real estate and construction industries in developing markets is a major trend influencing the float glass machinery market. The demand for float glasses is being driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and parts of Africa.

Growing Interest in Energy-Efficient Glass Products

Strict laws and guidelines aimed at reducing carbon emissions and increasing building energy efficiency are driving this trend. Float glass machinery is thus evolving to facilitate the production of sophisticated glass varieties that meet these new energy efficiency requirements set by regulatory and governing authorities.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific

In 2024, Asia Pacific dominated the global float glass machinery market to a large extent, owing to the region’s rapid urbanization and industrialization. Countries like China and India are major contributors, with extensive infrastructure projects and a rapidly expanding automotive industry substantially driving the demand for float glasses and, hence, boosting the market.

Europe

European countries are known for their strict regulations on energy efficiency and environmental impact, which drives demand for high-quality float glass solutions that meet these requirements. The region's focus on renovation and refurbishment projects in residential and commercial buildings, combined with innovations in glass technology for automotive and architectural applications, supports consistent market growth.





Inquire more about this report before purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/float-glass-machinery-market/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Float Glass Machinery Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2020–2034)

Float Glass Furnace

Float Glass Tin Tank

By Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2020–2034)

Construction

Automotive Industry

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2020–2034)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:

Palletizer Market

Sustainable Manufacturing Market

Climate Adaptation Market

Farming as a Service Market

Process Spectroscopy Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter