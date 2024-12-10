Enteral Feeding Formulas Market to hit USD 12.9 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Enteral feeding formulas market size reached USD 7 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2032. Enteral feeding formulas are specialized liquid nutrition products designed for individuals who cannot consume food orally due to medical conditions such as swallowing difficulties, gastrointestinal disorders, or neurological impairments.

These formulas are typically administered via a feeding tube that delivers nutrients directly to the stomach or small intestine.

The enteral feeding formulas market includes a variety of formulas, such as standard formulas, disease-specific formulas, elemental formulas, semi-elemental formulas, and others. The standard formulas segment held the largest market share, contributing USD 3.6 billion in 2023. Their broad usage across diverse patient populations, along with their cost-effectiveness, makes them a preferred choice. The easy availability and affordability of these complete nutritional formulas, suitable for both hospital and home care settings, are expected to drive significant development in this segment over the coming years.

The enteral feeding formulas market is also divided by age group, with the adult segment leading in 2023, accounting for 82.2% of the total market revenue. This trend is primarily driven by the increasing number of elderly individuals who often require enteral feeding due to various health challenges associated with aging. As healthcare systems adapt to meet the nutritional needs of an aging population, the demand for enteral nutrition is expected to continue growing, further boosting this segment.

By end use, the enteral feeding formulas market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, home care settings, and nursing homes. The hospital segment, valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2023. Increasing awareness about the importance of proper nutrition in patient recovery is driving hospitals to adopt enteral feeding solutions. Enteral nutrition is known to speed up healing, reduce complications, and shorten recovery times, leading to its growing use in hospitals.

In the U.S., the enteral feeding formulas market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2023, with an anticipated growth rate of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period. The U.S. market is characterized by continuous innovations in product formulations, including lactose-free, gluten-free, and low-residue options, catering to a wide range of patient needs. The aging population in the U.S. is a major factor driving demand, as older adults often struggle with conditions that prevent them from eating orally. This demographic trend is expected to sustain long-term evolution in the enteral feeding formula market.

