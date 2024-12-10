Vials Market to hit USD 26.5 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vials market size reached USD 12.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2032. Vials are small, sealed containers made from glass or plastic, primarily used for storing liquids, powders, or freeze-dried medications.

These containers play a crucial role in maintaining the sterility and stability of drugs, particularly in healthcare environments. Vials are commonly used to package vaccines, injectables, and biologics, and they come in both single-use and multi-dose formats. They are sealed with rubber stoppers or caps to prevent contamination before the medication is administered.

The vials market growth is largely driven by the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, particularly injectable drugs and biologics, which require high-quality vials to maintain drug stability and safety. The rise in chronic diseases and the growing emphasis on global vaccination campaigns have significantly boosted the use of vials for storing and distributing vaccines. Additionally, ongoing technological developments in vial models, such as improved glass formulations and tamper-proof type, enhance their appeal and contribute to market growth.

The vials market is categorized based on preparation into ready-to-use (RTU) and ready-to-sterilize (RTS) vials. The RTU segment currently dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. RTU vials come with pre-measured doses of medication, reducing the need for further preparation and minimizing the risk of contamination. This feature is particularly beneficial in clinical settings, where efficiency and precision are critical. RTU vials streamline pharmaceutical manufacturing processes by eliminating the need for sterilization and filling, thus reducing labor and operational costs while optimizing production efficiency.

In terms of application, the vials market is divided into small molecules, biologics, and diagnostics. The biologics segment held the largest share of 48.6% in 2023, driven by the increasing use of biologic therapies to treat chronic conditions, such as autoimmune diseases. As biologics are derived from living organisms, they require specialized packaging to preserve their stability and efficacy, making vials an essential component of their distribution. This segment's growth is further supported by the increasing availability of biosimilars, providing more treatment options for patients.

The U.S. dominates the North American vials market and is expected to continue leading the market with a projected CAGR of 8.8% in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the country's strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, which create a high demand for advanced packaging solutions. Significant investments in drug development, particularly in biologics and personalized medicine, emphasize the need for specialized vials that meet stringent regulatory standards while ensuring drug stability and safety.

