Veterinary Anti-infectives Market to hit USD 7.4 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Veterinary anti-infectives market size was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2023, is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases in livestock and companion animals.

Anti-infective treatments are essential for managing bacterial, viral, and fungal infections, preventing potential disease outbreaks that can result in significant economic losses in agriculture. Additionally, they help improve the overall well-being of companion animals, contributing to the growing demand for effective treatments in the sector.

The veterinary anti-infectives market is divided into two segments based on animal type: livestock and companion animals. The livestock segment is anticipated to remain dominant, holding the largest revenue share in 2023, and is projected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period with a growth rate of 3.4%. This dominance is driven by the need for disease management and prevention in large-scale farming operations. Rising global demand for meat, along with increased awareness of animal health, further propels the adoption of anti-infective solutions in livestock management.

The veterinary anti-infectives market is further categorized by product type, including antibacterial, antifungal, antivirals, and antiparasitics. Among these, the antibacterial segment holds the largest market share, accounting for 44.3% in 2023, and is expected to remain the leading category. This is due to the critical role antibiotics play in addressing bacterial infections in both livestock and companion animals. The growing prevalence of bacterial diseases and the ongoing challenges posed by antibiotic resistance highlight the importance of continuous innovation and research in developing antibacterial treatments.

In North America, the veterinary anti-infectives market is poised for significant expansion, with the U.S. contributing USD 2 billion in 2023. Factors such as a well-established healthcare infrastructure, heavy investment in research and development, and a high incidence of infectious diseases in humans and animals support the market's expansion. The U.S. also benefits from a strict regulatory framework that ensures the safety and efficacy of anti-infective products. Increasing pet ownership and rising demand for livestock products continue to drive the need for veterinary anti-infectives, making the U.S. a key player in the global market.

