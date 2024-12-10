Teleradiology Services Market to hit USD 22.9 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Teleradiology services market size was valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2023, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2032. Teleradiology involves the remote transmission, interpretation, and reporting of medical imaging studies, such as X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, ultrasounds, and mammograms.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/12124

This process utilizes digital technologies to securely transmit imaging data across distances, enabling radiologists to review and report on these images remotely.

Key factors driving teleradiology services market progression include advancements in imaging technology and telecommunications infrastructure. The widespread adoption of high-speed internet and cloud-based solutions has made it easier to transmit large medical image files quickly and securely. Additionally, the increasing trend of outsourcing radiology services, the growing efficiency of telehealth platforms, and government support for digital health further boost the demand for teleradiology services.

The teleradiology services market is categorized into in-house, onshore, and offshore services. The onshore segment led the market with a revenue of USD 3.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to continue its progress at a strong pace. Onshore teleradiology services are highly favored due to their compliance with regulatory standards and a strong focus on data security. Healthcare providers, especially in regions with stringent data protection laws, prefer onshore services to mitigate risks related to data breaches and ensure compliance with privacy regulations.

By imaging modality, the teleradiology services market is divided into CT scans, X-rays, MRIs, ultrasounds, mammography, and PET-CT. The X-ray segment, which accounted for 44.5% of the market in 2023, is anticipated to experience substantial expansion. X-ray remains the most widely used and accessible imaging technology, with healthcare facilities of all sizes equipped to perform these scans. This widespread availability continues to drive the demand for teleradiology services in this modality.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/12124

In North America, the U.S. led the teleradiology services market, generating USD 2.3 billion in revenue in 2023. The country is expected to see continued progress due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and the widespread use of digital imaging technologies. The robust telecommunications network supports the seamless transfer of medical images, enabling efficient remote diagnoses. Additionally, the demand for specialized radiological expertise, particularly in rural and underserved regions, has created a favorable environment for the growth of teleradiology services in the U.S.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Base estimates & calculations

1.3.1 Base year calculation

1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.4 Forecast model

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing demand for diagnostic imaging

3.2.1.2 Technological advancements

3.2.1.3 Increased adoption of telehealth

3.2.1.4 After-hours coverage

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Data privacy and security concerns

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Technological landscape

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.6 Key news & initiatives

3.7 Future market trends

3.8 Gap analysis

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Browse more telehealth industry reports @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-reports/telehealth/82

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.