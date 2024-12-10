Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market to cross USD 3.6 billion by 2034, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimethylformamide Market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth USD 3.6 billion by the end of 2034, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

DMF is a versatile organic solvent widely utilized across industries due to its exceptional ability to dissolve a variety of substances, making it essential in numerous chemical processes. A key factor driving the market is the rising demand for high-performance solvents in industrial applications. With the expansion of manufacturing and chemical sectors, the need for efficient solvents for processes like polymer production, chemical synthesis, and coatings is growing. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry increasingly relies on DMF for the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and complex drug formulations. This trend is fueled by the continuous growth in healthcare needs and the development of new medications globally.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3556





The dimethylformamide market is also benefiting from its expanding use in agrochemical formulations, where DMF serves as a critical component in enhancing the effectiveness of pesticides and herbicides. As global agricultural productivity becomes a priority to meet food demands, the need for advanced crop protection solutions is accelerating the adoption of DMF in agrochemical production.

By purity level, the dimethylformamide market is segmented into less than 95%, 95% to 99%, and more than 99%. In 2024, the 95% to 99% purity segment dominated, generating USD 1.2 billion in revenue. This purity range strikes a balance between cost and performance, making it a preferred choice across industries, particularly in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and electronics. The increasing need for high-quality solvents in these sectors is expected to drive further growth in this segment.

In terms of applications, the solvents segment held a leading market share of 39.3% in 2024. The ability of DMF to dissolve a wide array of substances makes it indispensable in chemical synthesis, coatings, and polymer production. The expanding demand for effective solvents in industries like paints, adhesives, and electronics supports the growth of this segment.

Based on end-use industries, pharmaceuticals emerged as the largest segment, accounting for 29.9% of the market share in 2024. DMF's role in producing APIs and various pharmaceutical compounds is critical for meeting the increasing healthcare demands and addressing the growing incidence of chronic diseases.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3556

In North America, the U.S. dimethylformamide market stands as the largest contributor, supported by its robust industrial base and advanced manufacturing capabilities. The region's focus on sustainable manufacturing and ongoing investments in research and development are expected to further propel market growth.

Dimethylformamide Market Players

Companies including Akkim Kimya, BASF SE, Chemanol, Darshan Pharma Chem, Eastman Chemical Company, HELM AG, Jiutian Chemical Group, Merck, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Group are some firms working in dimethylformamide industry.

The dimethylformamide market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry , with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD Billion) & volume (Kilo Tons) from 2021 to 2034, for the following segments:

Market, By Purity

Less than 95%

95% to 99%

More than 99%

Market, By Application

Agricultural chemical processing

Solvents

Oil & gas processing

Catalyst and reagent

Others (fibers, resins, etc.)

Market, By End Use Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Chemicals

Agrochemicals

Others (petrochemical, plastics, etc.)

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.