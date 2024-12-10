Todd Stockard Joins PlanSource as Chief Financial Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading cloud-based benefits administration technology and service provider, welcomes Todd Stockard, Chief Financial Officer. In this role, he will oversee all aspects of finance, accounting and treasury. Stockard joins PlanSource at a time of exceptional growth, as more than 760 new employers selected the company as their benefits engagement platform, which has resulted in a nearly 20 percent increase in consumer traffic.

“I’m thrilled to join PlanSource as Chief Financial Officer,” said Todd Stockard. “CEO Mike Morini has assembled an inspiring group of leaders, and I look forward to working with the team as we execute our strategic roadmap to delight our customers, drive growth and create value.”

Stockard brings over 20 years of finance experience in high-growth technology companies. A growth-focused CFO with extensive expertise developed at public and private companies, he has built and led financial functions, including corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, and strategic planning.

Most recently, he served as the Chief Financial Officer at Tract, a data center land acquisition and development company. Prior to joining Tract, he held CFO roles at Intrado, a public safety and critical communications business, and TeamSnap, a SaaS platform focused on the youth sports market. Stockard holds an MBA from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a Bachelor of Science in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis.

“Todd’s financial expertise and strategic vision will be an asset to the PlanSource leadership team,” said Mike Morini, CEO of PlanSource. “Todd’s growth mindset and extensive experience leading financial functions at public and private companies will be invaluable as we execute against our growth strategy.”

Throughout 2024, PlanSource has announced major product innovations, including AI-powered functionality to improve the benefits experience for HR teams and their employees year-round. Morini added, “Employee benefits remain one of the primary drivers of workforce retention, as well as the ability to recruit top talent. PlanSource’s extensive partnerships, robust platform development, and intense focus on customer success has us well-positioned to be the benefits technology vendor of choice for 2025 and beyond.”

PlanSource is a benefits administration technology and services company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

