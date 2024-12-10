Acres Joins the REALTORS® Land Institute’s Member Advantage Program, Providing Advanced Land Intelligence to Members

Fayetteville, Ark., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres , a leading land data and mapping platform for land professionals has announced its inclusion in the REALTORS® Land Institute’s (RLI) Member Advantage Program (MAP), a curated collection of member-exclusive benefits. As the newest vendor in the program, Acres will provide RLI members access to its powerful mapping and data platform, enabling them to generate leads efficiently, improve conversion rates, and market properties effectively.

The Member Advantage Program enhances the value of RLI membership by connecting members with exclusive discounts and resources tailored to land real estate professionals. By offering access to Acres, RLI demonstrates its commitment to equipping its members with best-in-class technology and insights to succeed in the evolving land marketplace.

“RLI has long been a trusted resource for land professionals across the country,” said Carter Malloy, Founder and CEO of Acres. “Joining the Member Advantage Program is an exciting opportunity for us to support RLI members by providing the data and tools they need to navigate land transactions with confidence.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Acres to our Member Advantage Program,” said Aubrie Kobernus, CEO of the REALTORS® Land Institute. “Their platform aligns well with RLI’s mission to advance professionalism and provide our members with unparalleled resources for success in the land industry.”

The Acres platform aggregates and analyzes over 150 million parcels of land using public and private market data, delivering unmatched access to land insights. With the industry’s largest database of land sales, advanced mapping, and tools for marketing and prospecting, Acres enables professionals to make fast, informed decisions. Acres’ innovative approach to land intelligence positions it as an essential partner for RLI’s diverse membership.

About Acres

Acres.com is a land data and mapping platform built to bring transparency to America’s biggest asset–land. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit acres.com to learn more.