Artificial Cervical Disc Market Experiences Robust Growth Due to Technological Advancements and Rising Demand for Better Treatment Options | Report by S&S Insider

Austin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Artificial Cervical Disc Market was valued at USD 2.43 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.56 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.10% from 2024 to 2032.”

Growth and Future Prospects of the Artificial Cervical Disc Market

The artificial cervical disc market has seen significant growth due to the rising prevalence of cervical degenerative disc diseases and spinal disorders. Around 18,000 new spinal cord injuries are reported annually in the U.S., with many patients suffering from chronic neck pain or herniated discs. As the global population ages, the demand for effective treatments like artificial cervical disc replacements is increasing. These replacements offer improved mobility, faster recovery, and reduced pain compared to traditional spinal fusion.

The market is set to continue expanding, driven by innovations in biomaterials, minimally invasive techniques, and robotic-assisted surgeries. The FDA’s approval of ZimVie Inc.’s hybrid approach combining Mobi-C Artificial Disc with traditional fusion in December 2024 is expected to further enhance patient outcomes. As these advanced solutions become more accessible through telemedicine, the adoption of artificial cervical discs is poised for continued growth, benefiting patients globally.





Key Companies:

Artificial Cervical Disc Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.43 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.56 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.10% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Material (Metal-on-metal, Metal-on-polymer)

• By Indication (Spinal trauma, Degenerative spine disease)

• By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers) Key Drivers • Growing Incidence of Cervical Spine Disorders as a Key Driver for the Artificial Cervical Disc Market

• Advances in Medical Technology Driving Growth in the Artificial Cervical Disc Market

• By Indication (Spinal trauma, Degenerative spine disease)

• By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers) Key Drivers • Growing Incidence of Cervical Spine Disorders as a Key Driver for the Artificial Cervical Disc Market

• Advances in Medical Technology Driving Growth in the Artificial Cervical Disc Market

Dominance of Metal-on-Metal and Growth of Metal-on-Polymer in the Artificial Cervical Disc Market

In 2023, Metal-On-Metal discs accounted for 64% of the artificial cervical disc market, owing to their exceptional durability, strength, and cost-effectiveness. These properties make metal-on-metal implants a popular choice in spinal surgeries. The material's long history in orthopedic devices further supports its continued use. As a result, it remains highly preferred by both healthcare providers and patients.

The Metal-On-Polymer segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.53% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by increasing demand for materials that offer better flexibility and reduced wear. Additionally, metal-on-polymer discs provide enhanced biocompatibility, offering more natural movement. As surgical techniques evolve and patients seek less invasive procedures, this segment is expected to become more popular.

Hospitals Dominate, While Ambulatory Surgical Centers See Rapid Growth in Artificial Cervical Disc Market

In 2023, Hospitals held the largest share of the artificial cervical disc market, accounting for 55% of the revenue. This is due to hospitals being the primary venues for complex spinal surgeries, equipped with advanced medical technology, specialized teams, and extensive post-operative care. These factors drive the high volume of cervical disc procedures performed in hospital settings.

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.87% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing shift towards outpatient care, offering cost-effective and minimally invasive procedures. ASCs provide faster recovery and lower patient costs, making them an attractive option for elective spinal surgeries like artificial cervical disc replacements.

North America Leads, While Asia Pacific Shows Rapid Growth in Artificial Cervical Disc Market

In 2023, North America dominated the artificial cervical disc market, accounting for around 48% of the revenue. This is driven by the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of spinal disorders, and widespread use of cutting-edge medical technologies. The presence of major medical device manufacturers and a well-established reimbursement system further solidifies North America's market leadership.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.81% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by improving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of advanced treatments, and an increasing incidence of spinal conditions. With growing disposable incomes and better access to healthcare, the region is becoming a key player in artificial cervical disc procedures.





Key Developments in the Artificial Cervical Disc Market

NGMedical showcased its MOVE-C cervical artificial disc prosthesis at the NASS and EuroSpine 2024 conferences. The MOVE-C features a unique design combining an articulating surface with a viscoelastic core for physiological motion and progressive resistance.

Orthofix revealed five-year clinical data for its M6-C artificial cervical disc in The Spine Journal, showing superior clinical success in patients compared to those who underwent anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF).

