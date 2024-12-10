Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market to Reach USD 238.7 Billion by 2032, Driven by Technological Advancements and Demand for Specialized Services | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market was valued at USD 57.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 238.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.22% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market is poised for significant growth as businesses across various sectors continue to prioritize cost-efficiency, access to specialized skills, and a global talent pool. The growing demand for data analytics, legal research, and financial process outsourcing has made KPO an essential part of business operations. The integration of new technologies, such as AI, machine learning, and robotic process automation (RPA), enhances the scalability and precision of KPO services, helping organizations optimize their workflows and make data-driven decisions. KPO services span across various industries including healthcare, finance, legal, and IT. In healthcare, companies are increasingly outsourcing market research, medical billing, and data analytics tasks to specialized KPO providers. Similarly, in the financial sector, complex tasks such as equity research, investment analysis, and regulatory compliance are outsourced, allowing firms to focus on core operations while saving time and costs. In the legal industry, KPO services help with tasks such as contract management, compliance, and legal research, enabling law firms to manage large caseloads efficiently.

The KPO market is further supported by the growing focus on business intelligence and analytics. By leveraging outsourced expertise in these areas, companies gain access to advanced insights and make better strategic decisions. Moreover, the rise of automation technologies significantly reduces manual intervention, improving the speed and accuracy of services. Companies in the KPO space are adopting cloud computing and AI to offer services like predictive modeling and advanced financial analysis, which are increasingly in demand across industries.

A recent example of this growing trend is the adoption of AI-driven analytics. According to a 2024 report, 47% of organizations are already leveraging AI for business analytics, with this adoption set to increase across various sectors such as finance and healthcare. The shift towards automation in the KPO market is clear, with 60% of global organizations having already implemented robotic process automation (RPA) to streamline operations, particularly in sectors like finance and legal. This increasing reliance on advanced technologies is driving the market's growth, helping businesses deliver services faster, with higher accuracy and efficiency.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Genpact - Data Analytics Solutions

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) - Business Process Services

Cognizant Technology Solutions - Healthcare Analytics

Wipro - Finance and Accounting Outsourcing

Accenture - IT and Business Consulting

Infosys - Knowledge Management Services

ExlService - Risk and Compliance Services

Sitel Group - Customer Experience Management

Teleperformance - Business Process Outsourcing Services

HCL Technologies - Digital Transformation Services

Capgemini - Cloud and Data Management Solutions

IBM Global Services - Artificial Intelligence Consulting

Concentrix - IT Outsourcing Services

Firstsource Solutions - Customer Interaction Management

S&P Global - Data and Analytics Solutions

ZS Associates - Sales and Marketing Analytics

WNS Global Services - Research and Data Analytics

Pitney Bowes - Document Management Solutions

Luxoft - Software Engineering Services

Cognizant - Digital Engineering Services

Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 57.2 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 238.7 Bn CAGR CAGR of 17.22% from 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Handling sensitive client information poses significant risks, especially with rising cyber threats and stringent regulations.



• The demand for highly skilled professionals in AI, ML, and domain-specific expertise often exceeds supply, limiting growth potential.



• The slow adoption of advanced technologies in traditional sectors limits the scalability of KPO services.

Segmentation Analysis

By Service

In 2023, the analytics & market research segment captured the largest market share - 37.8% of the total share. Largely due to the high demand for business intelligence and analytical tools that lessen the burden on employees. KPO providers typically have focused expertise in certain industries or domains, such as finance, healthcare, or technology. It facilitates the access of experts with comprehensive knowledge and insights about elaborate industry trends, regulations, and market dynamics which, by offering this kind of specialized knowledge, companies can obtain. KPO services are in demand as firms want to use the skills of specialized experts without hiring full-time resources to do the work.

The legal process outsourcing segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR %, over the forecast period, attributed to reduced cost while providing efficient services. These are very industrious processes — legal research, contract drafting, document review, etc. Outsourcing these jobs to KPO businesses helps save money. In a similar vein, sectors with complex knowledge work gain cost benefits from outsourcing highly specialized and highly trained tasks.

The fastest-growing application in the forecast period is other services (engineering & design, financial processes, and research & development outsourcing). Technological innovations continue to bring new tools for offering knowledge-based services to clients.

Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Segmentation:

By Service

Analytics & Market Research Customer & Marketing Analytics Operations & Supply Chain Analytics Competitive Intelligence & Industry Analysis



Engineering & Design

Financial Process Outsourcing

Legal Process Outsourcing

Publishing Outsourcing

Research & Development Outsourcing

Others

By Application

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Others





Regional Landscape

Asia-Pacific region dominated the Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market and represented a significant revenue share of 44.0% in 2023, Large workforce, affordability, and fast-paced technological growth. India and the Philippines have emerged as major centers that outsource services like legal processing, market research, and data analytics. Major companies from healthcare, BFSI, IT, and various other industries are drawn to the region due to its abundant English-speaking, skilled labor and low operational costs. Asia-Pacific also continues to lead in the market because of government support on this, and the presence of startups focusing on AI and automation.

North America is expected to grow the fastest with the highest CAGR in the KPO market owing to increased demand for advanced outsourcing solutions in industries like healthcare and finance, and IT. Innovation and early adopters of technology such as AI, ML, and RPA would be one of the major growth drivers for the region. Due to the need for streamlining and cost optimization, high-value functions, such as R&D and business analytics, are being outsourced more frequently by companies in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, with the increased focus on compliance management and regulatory knowledge, the demand for KPO services in North America increases

Recent Developments

April 2024: Genpact launched a new AI-powered platform for the banking sector, aimed at improving the efficiency of fraud detection, risk management, and regulatory compliance processes. This platform integrates machine learning and big data analytics to provide real-time insights and predictive analytics.

March 2024: Accenture expanded its KPO services for the healthcare sector by incorporating advanced data analytics and AI-driven business intelligence tools. The new offering is designed to help healthcare organizations optimize their operations, improve patient outcomes, and reduce costs.

