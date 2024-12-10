Acceldata Expands Enterprise Data Observability Platform with Advanced AI-Powered Data Reconciliation

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceldata , the leader in all-in-one enterprise data observability, today announced expanded AI-powered data reconciliation capabilities that automate and scale data integrity for revenue growth, operational efficiency, and proactive compliance. Building on its existing reconciliation capabilities, these new features deliver unparalleled accuracy, consistency, and audit-ready data to address the complex challenges of managing data across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

As data volumes surge across industries, enterprises face growing challenges in reconciling data from diverse sources while maintaining real-time accuracy. Traditional manual reconciliation methods can no longer meet modern data requirements, often resulting in costly errors and delays. Acceldata’s enhanced platform leverages AI to automate complex reconciliation processes, supporting continuous, audit-ready data for data-driven decision-making and operational excellence.

“Today’s organizations struggle with data inconsistencies that impede informed, revenue-driving decisions,” said Rohit Choudhary, co-founder and CEO of Acceldata. “Our enhanced data reconciliation capabilities provide enterprises with an accurate, automated, and auditable approach to data validation and consistency, reducing manual workloads and strengthening compliance. This innovation empowers customers to confidently leverage their data to drive business growth and meet regulatory standards.”

Key Features of Acceldata’s Enhanced Data Reconciliation

Smart Matching for Complex Data Sets : Automates column alignment across diverse datasets, minimizing manual intervention and enabling precise data comparisons.

: Automates column alignment across diverse datasets, minimizing manual intervention and enabling precise data comparisons. Bulk Reconciliation Policy Creation : Accelerates large-scale reconciliation by automating rule creation, ensuring consistent data validation across multiple sources and formats.

: Accelerates large-scale reconciliation by automating rule creation, ensuring consistent data validation across multiple sources and formats. Nested Data Structure and UPSERT Handling : Reconciles nested arrays and complex structures, while UPSERT processing manages delta records, batch updates, and multi-load merges, ensuring integrity across extensive environments.

: Reconciles nested arrays and complex structures, while UPSERT processing manages delta records, batch updates, and multi-load merges, ensuring integrity across extensive environments. Flexible Reconciliation Across Environments : Reconciles vast data sources, including file-based formats and high-volume tables like SAP HANA, without big data infrastructure.

: Reconciles vast data sources, including file-based formats and high-volume tables like SAP HANA, without big data infrastructure. Chunk-Based Hash Equality : Reconciles high-volume datasets efficiently with chunk-based hash comparisons, reducing data movement while maintaining precision.

: Reconciles high-volume datasets efficiently with chunk-based hash comparisons, reducing data movement while maintaining precision. Error Detection with Root Cause Analysis : Provides proactive discrepancy alerts with AI-driven recommendations for rapid resolution.

: Provides proactive discrepancy alerts with AI-driven recommendations for rapid resolution. Table Schema Reconciliation : Adapts to schema changes automatically, preserving data accuracy and consistency throughout transformations.

: Adapts to schema changes automatically, preserving data accuracy and consistency throughout transformations. Auditable Processes: Supports audit-ready documentation, reinforcing data integrity and accountability across data operations.

Purpose-Built for Key Personas and Industry Applications

Acceldata’s advanced data reconciliation solution is tailored to address the specific needs of enterprise teams, providing valuable support across various functions. Marketing and Sales Teams gain reliable data for pipeline accuracy, helping improve ABM forecasts and drive revenue growth. Finance Teams and FinOps benefit from continuous monitoring and audit-ready documentation, which simplifies compliance and ensures financial integrity. Data Engineers can streamline large-scale data validation and accelerate cloud migrations with reduced manual processing, while IT Operations Managers leverage proactive error detection and adaptable schema handling to maintain system stability and minimize downtime.

These capabilities also empower a range of industry applications, enabling organizations to streamline processes, ensure compliance, and drive growth across diverse data landscapes, including:

Financial Record Accuracy in Banking and Telecom : Align transaction data across billing and ERP systems for accurate reporting and reduced compliance risk.

: Align transaction data across billing and ERP systems for accurate reporting and reduced compliance risk. Inventory Optimization in Retail and Manufacturing : Automate inventory data reconciliation to enhance demand forecasting and order management.

: Automate inventory data reconciliation to enhance demand forecasting and order management. Regulatory Compliance in Healthcare and Life Sciences : Ensure EHR and research database consistency for patient safety and regulatory compliance.

: Ensure EHR and research database consistency for patient safety and regulatory compliance. Forecast Precision for Sales and Marketing : Align data across platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot to drive growth.

: Align data across platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot to drive growth. Revenue Optimization for SaaS Companies: Reconcile CRM and CPQ data for more accurate ARR forecasting.



Recently named a Data Quality Leader in G2’s Fall 2024 Report and recognized by leading industry analysts , Acceldata continues to deliver innovations in data observability. For more about Acceldata’s accolades, visit our Newsroom .

Acceldata’s current data reconciliation capabilities are available through the Enterprise edition of its data observability platform . The new advanced features are in private preview and will be available broadly by early 2025.

Explore how Acceldata’s data reconciliation capabilities can elevate enterprise data operations.

Helpful Links

About Acceldata

Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata is a leading provider of data observability solutions, empowering organizations to gain actionable insights into their data infrastructure. With advanced AI technology, Acceldata offers unparalleled visibility into data pipelines, enabling organizations to optimize performance. Acceldata's solutions have been embraced by global customers, such as Dun & Bradstreet, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), HCSC, and many more. Acceldata investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil, and Emergent Ventures. Contact us to learn about the benefits of data observability.