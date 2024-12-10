Coordinate Measuring Machine [CMM] Market Size to Hit US$ 8.25 Billion by 2032, Due to Increasing Demand for Precision Engineering | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coordinate Measuring Machine [CMM] Market Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market size was valued at USD 4.13 Billion in 2023 and is now anticipated to grow to USD 8.25 Billion by 2032, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.00% during the forecast period 2024–2032.”

Driving Precision: Trends and Innovations in the Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market

The Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) market has witnessed robust growth, driven by advancements in manufacturing and quality control processes. These machines play a pivotal role in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics, enabling precise measurement of complex components. The rising demand for high accuracy and efficiency in production lines has positioned CMMs as essential tools in modern manufacturing environments.

One of the key trends in the market is the adoption of advanced technologies such as 3D scanning and automation. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating CMMs with automation systems to streamline inspection processes, reduce human error, and enhance productivity. Additionally, the emergence of portable and shop-floor CMMs is enabling real-time measurements directly on the production line, offering significant time and cost savings. Another notable trend is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms in CMM software. These innovations are facilitating predictive maintenance, error detection, and adaptive quality control, aligning with the industry 4.0 framework.





Coordinate Measuring Machine [CMM] Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.13 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.00% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America)

Driving Precision and Productivity: Growth of the Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market in the Era of Automation and Industry 4.0.

The Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in automation and multi-sensor technologies. Modern CMMs now feature integrated multi-sensor systems, combining optical, laser, and tactile measurements to evaluate intricate geometries with unmatched precision and efficiency. This technological evolution is helping manufacturers address the increasing demand for complex and accurate measurements in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics. Additionally, automation in manufacturing processes is boosting the adoption of CMMs for real-time quality control, streamlining production workflows, enhancing productivity, and reducing reliance on manual inspections. These capabilities have made CMMs indispensable in achieving consistent product quality, minimizing defects, and meeting stringent industry standards.

Market Dominance of Fixed CMMs and Automotive Sector in 2023: Key Drivers and Growth Trends

The Fixed CMM segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for over 74% of the share. Known for their exceptional accuracy and repeatability, Fixed CMMs are essential in industries requiring precise measurements, such as aerospace, medical, and machine tools. Their sturdy construction enables them to handle complex and heavy workpieces while maintaining high precision. This makes them an ideal choice for quality control and inspection applications, ensuring that even intricate components meet stringent tolerances.

The automotive segment led the market in 2023 with over 34% share, driven by the industry's need for stringent quality control in manufacturing. The rapid growth of electric vehicles (EVs) and the evolving complexity of automotive designs have significantly driven the adoption of coordinate measuring machines (CMMs). These devices play a critical role in ensuring precision and efficiency, which are vital for meeting the industry's high standards.

Coordinate Measuring Machine [CMM] Market Key Segmentation:

By Type Outlook

Fixed CMM Bridge Cantilever Gantry

Portable CMM Articulated Arm Handheld



By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Aerospace

Heavy Machinery Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Electronics

Healthcare

Others

North America Leads CMM Market in 2023, While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

North America dominated the market with a 38% share in 2023, owing to its advanced industrial infrastructure and a high concentration of CMM manufacturers. The aerospace industry, a key player in the region, heavily relies on CMMs for accurate measurement of complex components. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements and the increasing automation in sectors like automotive and electronics have significantly contributed to market growth. These factors, combined with a strong manufacturing base and high demand for precision measurement, have solidified North America's position as the leading market for CMMs.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the CMM market, driven by rapid industrialization and heavy investments in advanced manufacturing technologies. Countries like China, Japan, and India are witnessing a surge in demand for CMMs, particularly in industries such as automotive, electronics, and consumer goods. The growing adoption of precision measurement technologies in these sectors is essential for maintaining high-quality standards and efficiency in production.

Recent Developments

In February 2024: Renishaw expanded its AGILITY CMM range, known for its speed and precision. These machines feature Renishaw's REVO 5-axis multi-sensor system, allowing manufacturers to perform a wide range of measurements and generate reports directly on the shop floor, all with a single CMM and an expanded selection of REVO sensors.

In January 2023: Av8 Group introduced a second coordinate measurement machine (CMM) system that utilizes the PMA (Parts Manufacturer Approval) process for FAA-approved parts. This new system improves the efficiency and value of the company's landing gear refurbishment process by enabling better evaluation of larger components.

