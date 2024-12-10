Transportation Services Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 16.4 Tn by 2033, at 8.4% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

Global Transportation Services Market is forecasted to reach USD 7.9 trillion by the end of 2024 and grow to USD 16.4 trillion in 2033, with a CAGR of 8.4%.

Transportation services are the means through which people and goods move by mode of transport involving road, rail, air, and maritime. These are very important means for economic development, enlargement of trade, and traveling for personal reasons. It can further be segmented into public, private, and freight transportation, each serving varied demands. All these services have a great effect on supply chain management, urbanization, and accessibility as a whole. The market dynamics within the transportation services industry are high and driven by increased urbanization, globalization, and technological innovations.

The US Transportation Services Market

The US Transportation Services Market is projected to reach USD 2.6 trillion by the end of 2024 and grow substantially to an expected USD 5.2 trillion market by 2033 at an anticipated CAGR of 7.9%.

This growth is attributed to the rising urban population, which fuels demand for efficient public and private transportation. Technological advancements such as ride-sharing services and electric vehicles are transforming the transportation landscape.

The integration of technologies like AI and IoT to optimize logistics and improve customer experiences is becoming more prevalent. Sustainability is also gaining importance, with companies increasingly adopting electric and alternative fuel vehicles to reduce environmental impact.

Important Insights

Market Growth : The global transportation services market is forecasted to reach USD 16.4 trillion , achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

: The global transportation services market is forecasted to reach USD , achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of Type Analysis : Public buses are anticipated to dominate the transportation services market, capturing the largest revenue share in 2024.

: are anticipated to dominate the transportation services market, capturing the largest revenue share in 2024. Destination Analysis : Domestic destinations are expected to hold the highest revenue share in the market by 2024.

: are expected to hold the highest revenue share in the market by 2024. Purpose Analysis : Commuter travel is projected to lead the market in terms of purpose, generating a significant revenue share in 2024.

: is projected to lead the market in terms of purpose, generating a significant revenue share in 2024. Regional Analysis: The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the largest player in the global transportation services market, with a market share of 39.3% by 2024.

Latest Trends

Rise of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS): Integration of multi-modal transport into single services enhances convenience and encourages the use of public transport.

Integration of multi-modal transport into single services enhances convenience and encourages the use of public transport. Shift Toward Electric Vehicles (EVs): Increased adoption of EV fleets, driven by lower costs, government incentives, and environmental concerns, is reshaping the market.

Competitive Landscape

Intense Competition: The transportation services market features strong competition between established global players and emerging local entrants.

The transportation services market features strong competition between established global players and emerging local entrants. Key Vendors: Major companies include Guangzhou Metro, Chicago Transit Authority, and Bay Area Rapid Transit, alongside regional providers offering specialized services.

Major companies include Guangzhou Metro, Chicago Transit Authority, and Bay Area Rapid Transit, alongside regional providers offering specialized services. Competitive Factors: Companies compete on pricing, service quality, technology integration, and sustainability efforts to gain market share.

Some of the prominent market players:

Chicago Transit Authority

Bay Area Rapid Transit

Cubic Transportation Systems

GMV

GIRO

GrupoEtra

Goal Systems

Indra

Guangzhou Metro

Other Key Players

Transportation Services Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 7.9 Tn Forecast Value (2032) USD 16.4 Tn CAGR (2023-2032) 8.4% The US Market Size (2024) USD 2.6 Tn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share Asia-Pacific Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 39.3% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Destination, By Purpose Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Public Buses continue to dominate the transportation services market, with the highest revenue share in 2024, because public buses offer extensive access and can be reached affordably by large masses. Most countries depend on public buses as the main transport modes for urban and suburban systems, hence all-around coverage for cities and regions. These buses run on fixed routes, making it predictable and reliable for daily commuters. Most middle-income and low-income individuals prefer them because, compared to cabs or other ride-sharing services, they become very affordable.

Global Transpiration Services Market Segmentation

By Type

Public Buses

Electric Buses

Subways

Taxis

Auto Rickshaws

Ferries

Others

By Destination

Domestic

International

By Purpose

Commuter Travel

Cargo and Freight Travel

Tourism and Leisure Travel

Business Travel

Shipping and Delivery Travel

Drivers

Urbanization and Population Growth: Increased urbanization and population expansion drive demand for reliable public and private transportation, crucial for commutes and logistics in growing cities.

Increased urbanization and population expansion drive demand for reliable public and private transportation, crucial for commutes and logistics in growing cities. Technological Advancements: Technologies like ride-hailing apps, GPS tracking, and electric vehicles enhance transportation efficiency, safety, and user experiences.

Restraints

Regulatory Challenges: Strict safety, emissions, and operational regulations create high compliance costs and barriers for market entry and expansion.

Strict safety, emissions, and operational regulations create high compliance costs and barriers for market entry and expansion. High Operational Costs: Fluctuating fuel prices, maintenance, workforce expenses, and investments in technology raise the financial burden on service providers.

Opportunities

Sustainable Transportation Solutions: Growing demand for eco-friendly options, like electric buses and carpooling services, creates opportunities aligned with sustainability goals.

Growing demand for eco-friendly options, like electric buses and carpooling services, creates opportunities aligned with sustainability goals. Expansion into Emerging Markets: Emerging markets with developing infrastructure offer growth potential as urbanization and disposable income increase.

Regional Analysis

The transportation services market is anticipated to be led by the Asia-Pacific region, as the region will contribute up to 39.3% of revenue share by 2024, having the fastest growth of infrastructure compared to other regions. Growing middle-class populations in countries such as India & South Korea will probably result in increased utilization of transportation and logistics services.

They face rapid urbanization, which has increasingly created a need for a good public transport system through buses, subways, and trains to address traffic congestion problems and also contribute to reducing environmental impairments. Each government in this region invests heavily in the growth of infrastructure because they see transportation as one of the principal means of economic development.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments

September 2024: FlixBus India, a German transportation company, launched services in South India, offering routes from Bengaluru to key towns in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

FlixBus India, a German transportation company, launched services in South India, offering routes from Bengaluru to key towns in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh. February 2024: FlixBus entered the Indian bus travel market, planning to connect 46 cities with a focus on safety, technology, and affordability, aiming to set new travel standards across India.

FlixBus entered the Indian bus travel market, planning to connect 46 cities with a focus on safety, technology, and affordability, aiming to set new travel standards across India. July 2024: Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. introduced a multimodal transportation service combining rail and road, utilizing the high-speed rail network between Kunming, China, and Vientiane, Laos.

Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. introduced a multimodal transportation service combining rail and road, utilizing the high-speed rail network between Kunming, China, and Vientiane, Laos. September 2024: Allcargo Gati announced a 10.2% price increase for its express distribution services, the first since its acquisition by Allcargo in 2019. This adjustment is intended to improve logistics solutions amid rising fuel costs and align pricing with operational investments.

