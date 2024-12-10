DTEX Establishes Advisory Board with The Honorable Sue Gordon and Rear Admiral (Ret.) Mike Studeman

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX Systems , the trusted leader of insider risk management, today announced the first two members of its newly formed DTEX Advisory Board. These industry veterans with their vast expertise and credibility working with the United States’ top government agencies will support DTEX’s continued growth and impact, driving enterprise security transformation by proactively protecting organizations against insider threats.

The two inaugural advisors, Sue Gordon and Mike Studeman, will bring unique perspectives from their careers in public service, as well as leadership across commercial verticals that are critical to our nation. They will work in lockstep with DTEX to raise awareness around the severity of insider threats and educate organizational leadership about the criticality of building a robust insider risk management program as a strategic business decision.

The Honorable Susan M. Gordon is the President of GordonVentures, LLC and brings over three decades worth of experience in the federal sector, including her role as the former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence from 2017 to 2019. She also served for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for 29 years across senior and executive positions.

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen first hand how insider risk management is a matter of national security,” said Susan M. Gordon, President of GordonVentures, LLC. “Delighted to be an inaugural member of the DTEX Systems Advisory Board, my goal will be to support the push towards a stronger government and critical infrastructure through a proactive approach to insider risk management.”

Mike Studeman is a National Security Fellow at MITRE and on the Board of Advisors of the National Bureau of Asian Research. He is the former Commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence and retired Rear Admiral, making him one of the nation’s leading security professionals with deep knowledge of intelligence, foreign policy, and defense matters.

“I'm honored to be appointed as an Advisory Board member for DTEX as they help companies strengthen their defenses and protect their intellectual property against insider threats of all types,” said Mike Studeman, Rear Admiral. “DTEX's multi-disciplinary approach to activity monitoring, behavior analysis, and data loss prevention is proving increasingly vital to the welfare and competitiveness of beneficiary organizations."

The launch of the DTEX Advisory Board builds on the company’s recent momentum, including doubling its annual recurring revenue in 2023, securing $50 million in funding from Alphabet’s CapitalG, and introducing the first Generative AI assistant for insider risk management, which provides governance for LLM usage within the enterprise. Adding to this success, DTEX recently announced that it has achieved “In Process” status from FedRAMP, reaffirming its dedication to delivering the highest standards of security compliance for its customers.

“We are honored to welcome Mike Studeman and Sue Gordon as the inaugural members of the DTEX Advisory Board,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX Systems. “Their exceptional leadership and unmatched expertise, combined with their commitment to our mission of proactively combating insider threats, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and protect organizations, governments, and critical infrastructure worldwide. I’m excited to learn from and collaborate with both of them as we advance the future of insider risk management.”

“The integrity, character, expertise and leadership of both Sue and Mike bring great credibility and validity to what we are working to build at DTEX, especially in the Public Sector and throughout our nation’s critical infrastructure,” said Chris Harris, SVP, Public Sector at DTEX Systems. “They have a wealth of experience in the insider threat problem space and are passionate about addressing this crucial issue. We are energized that the mission orientation of DTEX resonates so deeply with them, as it does with everyone on our team.”

