Cegedim: INPS voluntarily places itself under administration

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, December 10, 2024, after the market close.

Cegedim SA announces that its British subsidiary INPS, a software publisher for general practitioners, has decided to voluntarily place itself under administration with effect from December 10, 2024, in view of its financial difficulties.

Technically, this subsidiary will cease to be consolidated by the Group on December 10, 2024, due to the loss of control from an accounting standpoint.

This press release is available in French and in English. In the event of any difference between the two versions, the original French version takes precedence. This press release may contain inside information. It was sent to Cegedim's authorized distributor on December 10, 2024, no earlier than 5:45 pm Paris time.











About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services group in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 6,500 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €616 million in 2023.

Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more please visit: www.cegedim.fr

