Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Worth USD 2,312.42 Million by 2034, To Register A CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The market for blood pressure cuffs is poised to exhibit a robust CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2034. The blood pressure cuffs market size was valued at USD 988.06 million in 2024 and is poised to grow to USD 2,312.42 million by 2034.

Market Introduction

Blood pressure cuffs, also known as sphygmomanometers, are medical devices used for measuring blood pressure. These devices consist of three main parts, including the cuff, pressure meter, and stethoscope. The cuff is an inflatable device that wraps around the upper arm. The pressure meter measures the air pressure in the cuff, whereas the stethoscope is used to listen to the sound of blood flowing through the brachial artery.

Blood pressure cuffs are both manual and digital. The digital version comes with a digital monitor that displays the digital readout of the blood pressure. These devices find applications in several settings, including hospitals, clinics, and homecare. With the rise of telemedicine and growing awareness about hypertension, the blood pressure cuffs market demand is projected to rise.

Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2024 USD 988.06 million Revenue Forecast by 2034 USD 2,312.42 million CAGR 8.9% from 2025 to 2034 Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Market Key Players

The market for blood pressure cuffs has the presence of a diverse range of players, including established medical device manufacturers, emerging startups, and tech firms. The top market participants are focusing on R&D initiatives to boost their product offerings and expand their reach. A few of the blood pressure cuffs market key players are:

GE Healthcare

Philips

SunTech Medical, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

American Diagnostic Corporation

Hill-Rom Services

Midmark

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Rising Incidence of Hypertension: Hypertension is one of the most common chronic conditions that’s caused by lifestyle factors such as sedentary habits, poor diet, and high stress levels. The rising number of individuals getting diagnosed with high blood pressure and related cardiovascular conditions is having a favorable impact on the blood pressure cuffs market expansion.

Aging Population and Increased Healthcare Spending: The aging population, which is more susceptible to chronic conditions, is fueling the need for blood pressure cuffs. Also, increased healthcare spending across the globe enables improved access to diagnostic devices, including blood pressure cuffs.

Innovations and Technological Advancements: Innovations in blood pressure cuffs, which have improved the accessibility and accuracy of these devices, are fueling the blood pressure cuffs market development.

Regional Analysis

North America: North America accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The regional market growth is primarily fueled by the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Besides, increased consumer awareness about health monitoring contributes to the market dominance in the region.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the blood pressure cuffs market from 2025 to 2034. The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases is fueling the need for regular monitoring and management of blood pressure across Asia Pacific. In addition, rising awareness about preventive healthcare and technological advancements supports the market development in the region.





Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook

Automated

Manual

By Size Outlook

8–19 cm

19 cm and Above

By Usage Outlook

Reusable

Disposable

By Age Group Outlook

Adults

Infants & Children

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Offline

Online

By End User Outlook

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Other End Users

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



