Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Worth USD 2,312.42 Million by 2034, To Register A CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2034 | PMR

The market for blood pressure cuffs is poised to exhibit a robust CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2034. The blood pressure cuffs market size was valued at USD 988.06 million in 2024 and is poised to grow to USD 2,312.42 million by 2034.
Market Introduction
Blood pressure cuffs, also known as sphygmomanometers, are medical devices used for measuring blood pressure. These devices consist of three main parts, including the cuff, pressure meter, and stethoscope. The cuff is an inflatable device that wraps around the upper arm. The pressure meter measures the air pressure in the cuff, whereas the stethoscope is used to listen to the sound of blood flowing through the brachial artery.
Blood pressure cuffs are both manual and digital. The digital version comes with a digital monitor that displays the digital readout of the blood pressure. These devices find applications in several settings, including hospitals, clinics, and homecare. With the rise of telemedicine and growing awareness about hypertension, the blood pressure cuffs market demand is projected to rise.
Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size Value in 2024
|USD 988.06 million
|Revenue Forecast by 2034
|USD 2,312.42 million
|CAGR
|8.9% from 2025 to 2034
|Base Year
|2024
|Historical Data
|2020–2023
|Forecast Period
|2025–2034
Market Key Players
The market for blood pressure cuffs has the presence of a diverse range of players, including established medical device manufacturers, emerging startups, and tech firms. The top market participants are focusing on R&D initiatives to boost their product offerings and expand their reach. A few of the blood pressure cuffs market key players are:
- GE Healthcare
- Philips
- SunTech Medical, Inc.
- Omron Healthcare, Inc.
- Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.
- American Diagnostic Corporation
- Hill-Rom Services
- Midmark
- Cardinal Health
- Medline Industries
Market Drivers and Opportunities
Rising Incidence of Hypertension: Hypertension is one of the most common chronic conditions that’s caused by lifestyle factors such as sedentary habits, poor diet, and high stress levels. The rising number of individuals getting diagnosed with high blood pressure and related cardiovascular conditions is having a favorable impact on the blood pressure cuffs market expansion.
Aging Population and Increased Healthcare Spending: The aging population, which is more susceptible to chronic conditions, is fueling the need for blood pressure cuffs. Also, increased healthcare spending across the globe enables improved access to diagnostic devices, including blood pressure cuffs.
Innovations and Technological Advancements: Innovations in blood pressure cuffs, which have improved the accessibility and accuracy of these devices, are fueling the blood pressure cuffs market development.
Regional Analysis
North America: North America accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The regional market growth is primarily fueled by the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Besides, increased consumer awareness about health monitoring contributes to the market dominance in the region.
Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the blood pressure cuffs market from 2025 to 2034. The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases is fueling the need for regular monitoring and management of blood pressure across Asia Pacific. In addition, rising awareness about preventive healthcare and technological advancements supports the market development in the region.
Market Segmentation
By Type Outlook
- Automated
- Manual
By Size Outlook
- 8–19 cm
- 19 cm and Above
By Usage Outlook
- Reusable
- Disposable
By Age Group Outlook
- Adults
- Infants & Children
By Distribution Channel Outlook
- Offline
- Online
By End User Outlook
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Homecare
- Other End Users
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Australia
- Vietnam
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
