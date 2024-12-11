Join Sebastian Stan on the Red Carpet for Marvel’s Thunderbolts*

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marvel fans, get ready for a dream come true! Sebastian Stan, the acclaimed actor known for his role as the Winter Soldier, is giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join him at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* in Los Angeles. The exclusive VIP experience, generously donated by Stan, will benefit Claire’s Place Foundation, a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF).

Claire’s Place has launched an online raffle where one lucky winner and their guest will win this star-studded experience. The world premiere of Thunderbolts* is set to take place in Los Angeles ahead of the film's highly anticipated May 2025 release.

What’s Included in the VIP Experience?

Walk the red carpet with Sebastian Stan

Two tickets to the Los Angeles world premiere of Thunderbolts*

Rub elbows with some of the biggest names in entertainment!

How to Enter

Simply visit here to purchase your entries and get all the details. Every entry supports the life-changing work of Claire’s Place Foundation.

The Perfect Holiday Gift

Know a Winter Soldier or Sebastian Stan superfan? This raffle is the ultimate gift that gives back, bringing joy to someone special while supporting CF families in need.

“Sebastian has been a longtime supporter of Claire’s Place, and his incredible gift is making a difference while giving fans a chance to share in the magic of the Marvel universe,” said Claire’s Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. “The holidays are the season of giving, so why not give yourself, or someone you love, the opportunity of a lifetime? We can’t wait to see who wins this unforgettable experience!”

Don’t miss your chance, enter the raffle now and take one step closer to the red carpet with Sebastian Stan. The raffle ends on January 31, 2025.

About Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire’s Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire’s foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Small Nonprofit of the Year” and “Fundraiser of the Year” for its annual Glow Ride, the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire’s Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire’s legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit www.clairesplacefoundation.org.





