Alpha-Cellulose Market Share to Rise At 4.8% CAGR, To Reach USD 3.45 Billion by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global alpha-cellulose market size was USD 2.16 billion in 2024, estimated at USD 2.26 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 3.45 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2034.

What is Alpha-Cellulose?

Alpha-cellulose is composed of manifold sugar molecules that are fixed together to configure a chain. It is withdrawn from wood, straw pulps, and holocellulose utilizing robust alkali under regulated conditions. Alpha-cellulose is the most normal kind of cellulose and is the prominent constituent of wood and paper pulp. It is pure white, insoluble, and has an elevated degree of polymerization. It is clarified and splintered in the course of the paper manufacturing procedure to generate robust, attested quality paper. It is processed into cellulosic fibers for fabrics such as rayon and viscose.

Key Takeaways from Report

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8%.

The market for alpha-cellulose is expanding due to growing demand in the paper and pulp industry.

The alpha-cellulose market analysis is primarily based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the food grade segment dominated the market.

North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Alpha-Cellulose Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Green Substances: The alpha-cellulose market size is expanding due to the increasing demand for green and biodegradable substances covering industries. As ecological worries become more eminent, industries are looking for options for synthetic and finite resources. Alpha-cellulose, being an organic and green substance, positions well into this prototype.

Technological Progression: Technological progression in the generation of alpha-cellulose, predominantly in withdrawing and clarification procedures, has enhanced the productivity and standard of alpha-cellulose. Current advancements in enzymatic cures and progressing bleaching approaches have improved the yield and clarity of alpha-cellulose, rendering it more appropriate for elevated standard applications.

Trends and Opportunities

Growing Usage in Pharmaceutical Sectors: The augmentation of alpha-cellulose applications is growing, covering several sectors. Past its conventional usage in papers and textiles, alpha-cellulose is detecting contemporary roles in the pharmaceutical and food industries. In pharmaceuticals, it is utilized as a filling material in drug expression because of its outstanding binding attributes.

Competitive Analysis

The aggressive topography of the market is portrayed by a concentration on technological progressions and commodity inventions. Firms are funding research and development to improve the clarity and the application scope of alpha-cellulose. The focus on green and ecologically friendly commodities is also a prominent factor with several firms struggling to encounter growing consumer and administrative demand for organic components.

Major players operating in alpha-cellulose market are:

Borregaard LignoTech

CP Kelco

Sappi Lanaken Mills

Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

The Dow Chemical Company

Daicel Corporation

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Ingredion Incorporated

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Regional Insights

North America: North America led the market share due to the region's entrenched food and pharmaceutical industry which are notable consumers of alpha-cellulose. The elevated demand for organic and operational components in food commodities, together with the growing usage of alpha-cellulose as a filler in pharmaceutical expressions, assists in North America's spearheading position.

Europe: A robust focus on sustainability and ecological directives and the region’s strict directives on green commodities are expected to drive Europe's alpha-cellulose market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Alpha-Cellulose Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook

Food Grade

Medicine Grade

Others

By Application Outlook

Food Products

Pharmaceutical

Textiles

Packaging

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



