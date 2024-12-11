Canada’s National Farm Leadership Program Now Accepting Applications

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the complex business of farming where efficiency and effectiveness are key to success, interpersonal skills, relationships and work habits matter. Few of us consider our own leadership as a competitive advantage, however research shows that leader effectiveness can account for as much as 1/3 of business performance.

Canada already has some of the best farm managers and increasing their leadership effectiveness is the next step. The National Farm Leadership Program teaches current and aspiring farmers how to perform at their best when it matters most.

The Program fits into busy farm life to help identify the critical development areas that will have the greatest impact on personal and professional growth. Not only is leadership good for business; it's good for the well-being of the leader and those they work with.

The next cohort of the National Farm Leadership Program will begin its journey on January 27, 2025. The program takes place over six weeks through virtual learning including live weekly sessions and two 3-day in-person residencies. Group coaching and personal one-on-one coaching continues for the remainder of the calendar year to help participants realize positive change in real time.

Program Highlights:

Leadership Development : Improve self-awareness, communication, and team dynamics to lead with courageous authenticity and confidence.

: Improve self-awareness, communication, and team dynamics to lead with courageous authenticity and confidence. Stress Management : Learn tools and techniques to perform and remain resilient under the pressures and demands of farm life.

: Learn tools and techniques to perform and remain resilient under the pressures and demands of farm life. Real-Time Results: Get the support you need when you need it most through one-on-one coaching.



Program details:

6 weeks of structured online learning (January - March)

3-day residency in Victoria, BC (second week of March and last weekend of November)

A personal leadership assessment against a global data set of leaders

A personalized plan to increase leadership effectiveness

Group and individual coaching for the remainder of the year

Unlimited access to the LeaderLab (a private online learning community)

This program is built for farmers who are stepping up or stepping back, including farm owners, managers and high potential employees as well as those working in the agricultural sector to support farmers - families, organizations and companies who want to develop their staff, clients and members.

Participants will learn how to build resilience and perform under pressure, understanding what’s behind their behavior to make an authentic, positive shift with agility and confidence.

Led by certified Executive Coach and fourth generation farmer, Kelly Dobson who combines adult learning research, with neuroscience and information technology, enabling leader development at any age.

“I used to try and micromanage everything to death. On top of that, I wanted perfection. The benefits of teaching and delegating to others is really starting to shine . . . everyone is stepping up and the work is getting done. I no longer feel like it’s all up to me. I can play a more supportive role as a leader.” - Derek Axten, Axten Farms Ltd.

Interested in enrolling? The 2025 program starts January 27, 2025.

The deadline to apply to the National Farm Leadership Program is January 17.

Space is limited.

For those not ready for the National Farm Leadership Program, register for LeaderShift InSight taking place from February 10 – March 7, 2025. Through live weekly sessions and virtual learning via the LeaderLab, participants will understand why people behave and interact in certain ways and learn practical tools to shift their behavior for better results.

Visit http://www.leader-shift.ca today!

About Farm Management Canada

A national umbrella for Canadian farm business management activity, Farm Management Canada is the only organization devoted exclusively to the development and delivery of advanced business management information, tools and resources to position Canada's farmers for success. As a non-profit organization, Farm Management Canada's programs and activities are made possible through support from our generous sponsors and supporters.

About LeaderShift Inc.

LeaderShift Inc. equips and supports people working in agriculture to grow bigger than their challenges and achieve the outcomes that matter most. Through personal and professional coaching and a suite of leadership training programs, LeaderShift is helping build resilience and a foundation for success across Canada’s agricultural community.

