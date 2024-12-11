The Rizzler Teams up with Toy and Entertainment Brand MGA Entertainment for “MGA Presents: Diss-mas,” an Anthem About What Kids Really Want for the Holidays

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, is shaking up traditional holiday shopping with “MGA Presents: Diss-mas, ” a bold holiday diss track, featuring TikTok-viral sensation The Rizzler, set to school adult gift givers on what kids really want for the holidays. Spoiler - it’s not gift cards.

Bringing this vision to life, MGA collaborated with VIRTUE Worldwide (VIRTUE), the creative agency known for powering culture-first marketing and Pulse Films, the award-winning production and talent management company - both part of VICE Media - to produce a first-of-its-kind, shoppable music video, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Zac Dov Wiesel. This campaign underscores MGA’s and VIRTUE’s focus on moving at the speed of culture, blending disruptive marketing, top-tier talent, and high-quality production to innovatively engage holiday shoppers this season.

“Gift guides are ubiquitous. At MGA, we wanted to take the classic gift guide and reimagine it in a really fun, never-been-done-before way,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer at MGA Entertainment. “We're proud to introduce our new, shoppable music video diss track, turning the toy industry on its head and immortalizing more than 50 of our top holiday toys. This campaign, brilliantly concepted by VIRTUE, elevates the creative game that MGA brings to the table, from the avant garde Bratz Pack in 2001 to the global unboxing sensation L.O.L. Surprise! in 2016 to a toy company’s first-ever diss track in 2024. It's the perfect blend of pop culture swagger with kid-powered joy.”

Reimagining the Holiday Gift Guide

With gift cards continuing to outpace toys in sales (National Retail Federation), MGA is taking a stand this season and reminding shoppers of the excitement only toys can bring. Inspired by the lavish aesthetics of opulent rap videos, “MGA Presents: Diss-mas” flips traditional holiday advertising on its head with a kid-centric twist. The video features children in couture holiday outfits, a garage filled with Little Tikes® Cozy Coupes, galleries of Rainbow High™ dolls, all in a grand mansion setting.

Despite the luxurious vibe, the campaign highlights that joy doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag—most of the featured products are under $20, making them accessible for families looking to bring the magic of toys home this holiday season.

“MGA’s willingness to take creative risks and adapt to a fast-paced, ever-evolving cultural landscape made them an incredible collaborator for this campaign,” said Kerry Tucker, Co-President of VIRTUE. “At VIRTUE, we pride ourselves on delivering bold ideas that cut through the noise and resonate deeply with audiences of all ages. This partnership with MGA was a perfect match, allowing us to push the boundaries of traditional toy marketing with a campaign that’s as fun and innovative as the toys themselves.”

A 360° Entertainment and Shopping Experience

“MGA Presents: Diss-mas” integrates seamlessly with YouTube’s Shopping Program, allowing viewers to shop directly within the music video by clicking on products as they are featured. The campaign’s innovative approach not only entertains but also delivers instant gratification to shoppers, setting a new standard for holiday marketing.

Every product mentioned in the Rizzler's new music video and its availability can be found MGAPresents.com. For more information about MGA’s latest announcements and launches, visit www.mgae.com, and follow us @mgaentertainment on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Follow The Rizzler @itztherealrizzler onInstagram and TikTok.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America, Fluffie Stuffiez™,BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn,TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

About VIRTUE Worldwide

VIRTUE Worldwide is a global, full-service strategic, creative, and branded entertainment agency that excels in increasing brands’ cultural capital in today’s ever-changing, digital-first world. Leveraging proprietary technology tools, VIRTUE specializes in unlocking insights that empower brands to find and reach new and unexpected consumers throughout the world. Combining those insights with groundbreaking and disruptive creative, the award-winning VIRTUE succeeds in driving demonstrable results for its clients. As part of VICE Media, VIRTUE also has the expanded production capabilities of its sibling, the highly acclaimed VICE Studios Group, making it a true 360° entertainment solution for brands.

VIRTUE is proud to count MGA Entertainment, poppi, Chobani, Instacart, Tinder, Delta, Ryze, Wikipedia, Planned Parenthood, and Toyota among its dynamic clients. VIRTUE operates offices in North America, APAC, MEA and Europe.

Let VIRTUE Be Thy Guide.

About Pulse Films

Pulse Films is a production studio dedicated to creating moments of culture and a global destination for talent, shaping the future of visual storytelling across its divisions of: Scripted, Non-Fiction, Commercials and Music Videos. Working in the advertising space with brands like Apple, Tonal, Nike, Playstation, Audi, John Lewis, and IKEA. Pulse Films has been continuously met with critical acclaim garnering awards such as the prestigious Best Commercial Emmy, the Cannes Lions Grand Prix and Production Company of the Year. The company also has a legacy of creating award-winning music films and videos for renowned global artists. The company is behind hits such as Beyoncé's iconic Emmy Award-nominated film Lemonade, Harry Styles's Sushi for a Music Restaurant, Satellite and RM’s Lost.

###

Attachments