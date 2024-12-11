WhiteBIT and Visa Launch the First-Ever Debit Card for Crypto Payments with Cashback for All Users

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WhiteBIT Nova card allows EU residents to start spending cryptocurrencies, with no deposit required, and get up to 10% cashback as a standard feature for all users.

WhiteBIT, one of the largest European cryptocurrency exchanges, has partnered with Visa payment system and PSP provider to introduce the first debit card that enables crypto transactions with cashback benefits for everyone. Called WhiteBIT Nova, the Visa debit card transforms everyday spending, empowering users to seamlessly spend their digital assets while earning rewards. Designed for all daily needs, the WhiteBIT Nova card makes it easier than ever for users to integrate cryptocurrencies into their everyday lives.

Volodymyr Nosov, CEO of WhiteBIT, commented on the launch: "The WhiteBIT Nova card is a major step in making cryptocurrency a practical choice for everyday transactions, particularly in Europe, a key market for our growth. We are committed to fostering the mass adoption of blockchain technology by bridging the gap between digital assets and traditional spending. This card not only enhances accessibility but also offers a more inclusive and rewarding financial future for all users.”

Wallester AS, the leading card issuing platform in Europe, issues and offers the card as a Payment Institution authorized by the Finantsinspektsioon (Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority) and an official Visa Principal Member.

Key features of WhiteBIT Nova card:

0% Card Service: There are no fees associated with opening or closing this Visa-enabled card, nor any charges for holding it. Furthermore, no initial deposit is required for activation, allowing users to begin utilizing their debit card immediately without any upfront commitment.

There are no fees associated with opening or closing this Visa-enabled card, nor any charges for holding it. Furthermore, no initial deposit is required for activation, allowing users to begin utilizing their debit card immediately without any upfront commitment. Physical and Digital Cards: Users can choose between a digital version or a plastic card. The physical card offers additional spending limits and allows ATM withdrawals. Plastic cards can be ordered immediately, with delivery taking up to 10 business days and costing up to €10.

Users can choose between a digital version or a plastic card. The physical card offers additional spending limits and allows ATM withdrawals. Plastic cards can be ordered immediately, with delivery taking up to 10 business days and costing up to €10. Support for Multiple Cryptocurrencies: The WhiteBIT Nova debit card supports a wide range of digital assets, including USDC, BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, NEAR, ADA, AVAX, WBT, and DOGE, giving users flexibility in how they spend their crypto.

The WhiteBIT Nova debit card supports a wide range of digital assets, including USDC, BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, NEAR, ADA, AVAX, WBT, and DOGE, giving users flexibility in how they spend their crypto. Cashback Up to 10% for All : The card is the first to offer cashback as a standard feature to all cardholders, paid in BTC or WBT (WhiteBIT Coin). Categories include groceries (1%), food/restaurants (3%), medicine (3%), taxi (3%), pet supplies (5%), and subscriptions (10%). Users can select up to three categories and adjust them daily to maximize their rewards.

: The card is the first to offer cashback as a standard feature to all cardholders, paid in BTC or WBT (WhiteBIT Coin). Categories include groceries (1%), food/restaurants (3%), medicine (3%), taxi (3%), pet supplies (5%), and subscriptions (10%). Users can select up to three categories and adjust them daily to maximize their rewards. Invite Friends Bonuses: Users can potentially earn 1 USDC for each friend who registers and activates the card via a link, with a maximum bonus of 50 USDC.

In addition to these features, the WhiteBIT Nova card integrates seamlessly with Apple Pay, allowing for secure and convenient contactless payments using crypto.

The debit card is available to EU residents and can be easily set up through the WhiteBIT platform. Once verified, users can immediately begin using their virtual card for purchases. The daily spending limit for the WhiteBIT Nova card is 10,000 EUR equivalent, while the monthly one is 25,000 EUR.

For more information and to apply for the WhiteBIT Nova debit card, users can visit the website. To manage the card, users can download the WhiteBIT app for their Apple or Android devices.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is one of the largest European centralized crypto exchanges founded in 2018. The exchange offers 600+ trading pairs, 300+ digital assets, and 9 state currencies. The company is an official partner of FC Barcelona, FC Trabzonspor, ESL Faceit, and VISA. The goal of WhiteBIT is the mass implementation of blockchain technology worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9abebe7-e3f0-4b2e-b797-19562bf0e806

Contact

WhiteBIT

pr@whitebit.com