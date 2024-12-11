AI Training Dataset Market to USD 14.67 Billion by 2032 Owing to Increased Adoption of AI Technologies Across Industries | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Training Dataset Market Size Analysis:

The AI Training Dataset Market was valued at USD 2.23 billion in 2023 and is expected to increase to USD 14.67 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 23.28% between 2024 and 2032.

Driving Growth in the AI Training Dataset Market: Key Trends and Future Outlook

The AI Training Dataset Market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence across industries like healthcare, automotive, IT, and entertainment. AI models require vast, high-quality datasets for effective functioning, fueling the demand for diverse and curated data. Advancements in machine learning and deep learning technologies have further highlighted the importance of well-annotated datasets to enhance the accuracy and performance of AI systems. Key applications such as predictive analytics, computer vision, and natural language processing rely heavily on structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data to improve model accuracy. As AI adoption grows in sectors like automation, diagnostics, and consumer behavior analysis, the need for comprehensive datasets will continue to rise. This market is closely tied to deep learning innovations, as AI systems require large amounts of data to detect patterns and make predictions.

Growing Demand for AI Training Datasets Driven by Advancements in Healthcare, Automotive, and IT Sectors

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across various industries, including healthcare, automotive, and IT, has significantly fueled the demand for AI training datasets. These technologies, particularly machine learning and deep learning, rely on large-scale, high-quality datasets to effectively train algorithms and deliver accurate results. In healthcare, AI is transforming diagnostics, personalized medicine, and drug discovery, requiring vast amounts of medical data. Similarly, the automotive industry uses AI for autonomous vehicles, which necessitate extensive datasets for training safety systems and decision-making models.





AI Training Dataset Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.23 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 14.67 Bn CAGR CAGR of 23.28% from 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • The growing adoption of AI across industries like healthcare, automotive, retail, and financial services is fueling the demand for high-quality, domain-specific training datasets.

AI Training Dataset Market: Image/Video Segment Leads with 42% Share in 2023

The Image/Video segment held the largest share of over 42% in the AI Training Dataset Market in 2023. This dominance is due to the essential role of image and video datasets in training AI models for a variety of applications, such as object and facial recognition, and autonomous vehicle navigation. As industries like healthcare, security, and customer analytics increasingly adopt AI, the need for visual data to accurately process and interpret visual information grows. This trend is expected to continue as AI technologies evolve, reinforcing the demand for high-quality image and video datasets to power AI models.

The IT segment dominated with the market share over 32% in 2023, driven by the expanding use of AI in areas such as predictive analytics, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. The growing adoption of AI-powered technologies requires large-scale datasets to optimize deep learning models.

AI Training Dataset Market Segmentation:

By Type

Text

Image/Video

Audio

By Vertical

IT

Automotive

Government

Healthcare

Audio

Retail & E-commerce

Others

Regional Dynamics in the AI Training Dataset Market: North America's Dominance and Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America held over 35% of the AI Training Dataset Market share, driven by major tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. These companies lead AI and machine learning innovation, with substantial investments in AI technologies, increasing the demand for high-quality training datasets. North America's advanced infrastructure, strong research and development focus, and favorable regulatory environment further enhance its position as a global leader in AI innovation. This combination of resources and industry leadership has made the region a key player in driving the growth of the AI training dataset market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the AI Training Dataset Market, with China, India, and Japan leading investments in AI through government initiatives, research funding, and a booming AI startup ecosystem. The rapid adoption of AI technologies across sectors like healthcare, automotive, and retail is driving the need for high-quality, diverse datasets. The demand is particularly spurred by AI-based healthcare applications, such as diagnostics, and the expansion of autonomous vehicle technology.





Recent Development

In September 2024: Innodata launched its AI Data Marketplace, an innovative platform offering on-demand datasets specifically designed to facilitate the training of AI/ML models. The marketplace, which focuses on curated synthetic document datasets and has plans for expansion, aims to help data science teams address challenges related to data volume, variety, and privacy.

In January 2024: NVIDIA introduced the Nemotron-4 340B, an open model family enabling developers to generate synthetic data for training large language models (LLMs) across various industries. These models are optimized for use with NVIDIA NeMo, an open-source framework for end-to-end model training, and NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM, ensuring efficient inference at scale.

