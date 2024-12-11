Stem Cell Therapy Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 54.7 Bn By 2033, At 12.6% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Stem Cell Therapy Market is projected to reach USD 18.9 billion in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 54.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 12.6%.

The global stem cell therapy market is growing at a great pace, attributed to an increase in demand for regenerative medicine and research grants. Stem cell therapies offer the potential for curing different diseases such as musculoskeletal diseases, cardiovascular diseases as well as neurodegenerative diseases.

Thus, this market is also expected to expand with a healthy compound annual growth rate as there is ongoing research in stem cell technology. The rising deployment of MSC and iPSC for cell therapies also contributes the market growth. This analysis suggests that the stem cell therapy market size will increase in the coming years of the forecast period.

The US Stem Cell Therapy Market

The US Stem Cell Therapy Market with an estimated value of USD 7.1 billion in 2024 is projected to increase at a CAGR of 11.8% until reaching USD 19.5 billion by 2033.

The U.S. stem cell therapy market is also growing further due to rising clinical trials and demand for cell therapy. The market is being stirred by abundant funding from both government and private bodies in stem cell technology.

Trends reveal that several chronic diseases like cardiovascular disorders and diabetes are addressed through adult stem cells and iPSCs. Also, the number of allogeneic stem cell therapy-related approvals is increasing, thus boosting market growth.

Technologies for the growth and preservation of cultured cells also add to the rapid development of the stem cell therapy market in the United States.

Important Insights

Global Market Value : The Global Stem Cell Therapy Market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 54.7 billion by 2033 .

US Market Value : The S. Stem Cell Therapy Market is expected to grow from USD 7.1 billion in 2024 to USD 19.5 billion by 2033 , registering a CAGR of 11.8% .

: The is expected to grow from to , registering a . Therapy Segment Analysis : Allogeneic stem cell therapy dominates the therapy segment, holding the largest market share in 2024.

: dominates the therapy segment, holding the largest market share in 2024. Technology Segment Analysis : Cell acquisition technology leads the technology segment with a 5% market share in 2024.

: leads the technology segment with a in 2024. Regional Analysis : North America is anticipated to hold the largest share, accounting for 89% of the market in 2024.

: is anticipated to hold the largest share, accounting for in 2024. Key Players : Major market players include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. , STEMCELL Technologies Inc. , Merck KGaA , and Sartorius AG .

: Major market players include , , , and . Global Growth Rate: The market is growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Latest Trends

The stem cell industry continues to grow rapidly; more regenerative uses for stem cells are emerging to meet the rising demand for mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and induced pluripotent stem cells (IPSCs) for treatment. Also, there is a focus on the clinical application of individualized medicine based on autological stem cells.

Allowing the use of stem cells includes progress in cell culture methods, as well as cryopreservation of storage efficiently increasing cells available for clinical utilization. In addition to this, stem cell treatment for neurodegenerative diseases and cardiovascular diseases has hitherto dominated the global market due to successful clinical trials and approvals.

Stem Cell Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

Stem cell therapy is a highly competitive market, with several key players aiming at enhancing research activities and collaborations. Some of the organizations that are currently at the forefront of this market and have developed new technologies include; Gamida Cell, Novartis, and Mesoblast.

Collaboration between Biotech companies and research institutes is fast-tracking advancement in new therapies. This means that market leaders are diversifying into additional stem cell-related therapies for chronic disorders.

Competition remains high, and the chances for developing new treatments and increasing their efficiency and affordability are rising rapidly.

Some of the prominent market players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG (CellGenix GmbH)

PromoCell GmbH

Takara Holdings Inc.

Lonza

ATCC

AcceGen

Cell Applications Inc.

Bio-Techne

Cellular Engineering Technologies

Other Key Players

Stem Cell Therapy Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 18.9 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 54.7 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 12.6% North America Revenue Share (2024) 44.89% The US Market Size (2024) USD 7.1 Bn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Therapy, By Cell Source, By Technology, By Route of Administration, By Application, and By End Users Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Adult stem cells (ASCs) are projected to dominate the cell source segment with 46.0% of the market share in 2024. ASCs hold the largest share of the cell source segment because they are obtained from patients’ tissues hence do not have the related ethical issues of ESCs.

Also, the bone-marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and the adipose-derived MSCs can potentially be used for the treatment of muscular-skeletal and cardiovascular conditions and diseases.

ASCs also can transform into different cell types, and have relatively low chances of immune rejection, making ASCs preferred in the stem cell therapy market and hence accounts for dominance.





Stem Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

By Therapy

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Cellular Immunotherapies

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Syngeneic Stem Cell Therapy

By Cell Source

Adult Stem Cells (ASCs) Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs) Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) Neural Stem Cells Epithelial/Skin Stem Cells Others

Human Embryonic Stem Cells (HESCs)

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)

Very Small Embryonic Stem Cells

By Technology

Cell Acquisition Bone Marrow Harvest Umbilical Blood Cord Apheresis

Cell Production Therapeutic Cloning In-vitro Fertilization Cell Culture and Isolation Gene Editing

Cryopreservation

Expansion and Sub-Culture

Differentiation and Reprogramming

By Route of Administration

Intraarticular

Intracoronary

Intramuscular

Intramyocardial

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Surgical Implantation

By Application

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Acute Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD)

Wounds and Injuries

Cardiovascular Diseases

Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Other Applications

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Cell Banks

Academic & Research Institutes

Growth Drivers

Key drivers for the global stem cell therapy market growth include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders and diabetes, which are major therapeutic targets for stem cell-based treatments.

The availability of increased numbers of clinical trials and FDA approval for allogeneic stem cell therapies also indicated continuous market growth. Also, expanding public and private programs in stem cell, and regenerative medicine are encouraging innovation in the global market.

Development of cell acquisition and expansion technologies support better chances of viability and return on investment in stem cell therapies, resulting in market expansion during the forecast period.

Restraints

The major concern to the use of stem cell therapy is the cost of stem cell treatments and clinical trials which contributes to the low access to the treatments.. Also to note are some ethical issues concerning the ESCs which remain a prohibitive issue in most jurisdictions. However, in stem cell production and cryopreservation technologies solutions, the lack of standardization and scalability further constrains the proliferation of these applications.

Additionally, a lengthy approval period may be required for stem cell treatments pushing the time of market entry, and, high risks on clinical trials may result in selecting unfavorable outcomes. These factors combined with high research development costs become challenging in the growth of the market in the years in the scope of the forecast period.

Growth Opportunities

The refinement of 3D bioprinting and rejuvenation of organs by the use of stem cells marks new thematic frontiers in transplantation surgery. Further, the numerous other possibilities of stem cell therapies as complementary treatments for various aging-associated diseases and autoimmune diseases remain unexplored.

Market participants are also interested in employing stem cells in oncology for the treatment of cancer. In addition to the developing need for stem cell banking services that result from increasing awareness, stem cell therapy generates additional business streams.

Regional Analysis

North America will lead the global stem cell therapy market in 2024 with a 44.89% market share. North America is the largest producer of stem cell therapy in the world because of highly developed stem cell research and substantial governmental support.

The U.S. explicitly has the highest clinical trials and regulatory approvals of stem cell therapies, especially for cardiovascular diseases and neurodegenerative disorders. Furthermore, it establishes that, where potential market participants and biotechnology firms are concentrated, this stimulates invention.

North America also benefits from increasing utilization of regenerative medicine and escalating market investments in cell and gene therapies. The existence of favorable policies and nano-cooperation between research institutions and pharmaceutical firms also contribute to market growth.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Stem Cell Therapy Market

August 2024: Gamida Cell received FDA approval for its allogeneic stem cell therapy, designed to treat various blood cancers, marking a major milestone.

Gamida Cell received FDA approval for its allogeneic stem cell therapy, designed to treat various blood cancers, marking a major milestone. June 2024: Novartis initiated a clinical trial for its stem cell-based therapy, focusing on improving heart function in patients with heart failure.

Novartis initiated a clinical trial for its stem cell-based therapy, focusing on improving heart function in patients with heart failure. April 2024: Mesoblast revealed positive Phase 3 trial results for its stem cell treatment, aimed at relieving pain from lower back issues.

Mesoblast revealed positive Phase 3 trial results for its stem cell treatment, aimed at relieving pain from lower back issues. February 2024: Stempeutics Research gained approval for its stem cell product, specifically targeting knee osteoarthritis to improve mobility and reduce pain.

Stempeutics Research gained approval for its stem cell product, specifically targeting knee osteoarthritis to improve mobility and reduce pain. December 2023: Athersys Inc. expanded its global partnership to advance stem cell therapies for treating patients suffering from ischemic stroke.

