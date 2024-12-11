Generative Ai In Data Leveling Solution And Services Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 15.5 Bn By 2033, At 23.0% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

Global Generative AI in Data Labeling Solutions and Services market is set to reach USD 15.5 billion by the end of 2024 and is expected to grow significantly, reaching approximately USD 99.7 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 23.0%.

This market offers advanced tools and services crucial for labeling data to effectively train generative AI models. As AI technologies such as natural language processing and computer vision rapidly advance, the need for accurate, diverse, and comprehensive data labeling has increased.

The explosive growth in the market is driven by the demand for scalable and precise labeling services, as generative AI enhances efficiency by automating complex tasks, reducing manual effort, and improving data quality.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/generative-ai-in-data-labeling-solution-and-services-market/request-sample/





The US Generative AI in Data Labelling Solution and Services Market

In the US, the Generative AI in Data Labeling Solutions and Services market is expected to reach USD 5.0 billion by the end of 2024 and is projected to grow substantially to an estimated USD 28.7 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 21.6%.

As organizations generate more data, they need high-quality labeled datasets to train machine learning models effectively, driving the demand for AI solutions that facilitate efficient and accurate data labeling.

Semi-supervised and self-supervised learning methods in generative AI for data labeling are becoming increasingly popular in the US. These approaches reduce the reliance on large labeled datasets by utilizing both labeled and unlabeled data, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.

Important Insights

Market Growth: The global Generative AI in Data Labeling Solutions and Services market is projected to grow by USD 81.0 billion at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2025 to 2033.

The global Generative AI in Data Labeling Solutions and Services market is projected to grow by at a CAGR of from 2025 to 2033. Sourcing Type Analysis: In-house sourcing is anticipated to lead the Generative AI in Data Labeling Solutions and Services market, with a projected revenue share of 55.3% in 2024.

In-house sourcing is anticipated to lead the Generative AI in Data Labeling Solutions and Services market, with a projected revenue share of in 2024. Type Analysis: Image and video-based labeling is expected to dominate the market, accounting for over 40.0% of the share in 2024.

Image and video-based labeling is expected to dominate the market, accounting for over of the share in 2024. Labeling Type Analysis: Semi-supervised labeling is set to be the leading approach in the generative AI data labeling market, with a revenue share of 39.6% in 2024.

Semi-supervised labeling is set to be the leading approach in the generative AI data labeling market, with a revenue share of in 2024. Vertical Analysis: IT data is forecasted to be the largest segment in the generative AI data labeling market, holding a 29.1% market share in 2024.

IT data is forecasted to be the largest segment in the generative AI data labeling market, holding a market share in 2024. Regional Analysis: North America is predicted to lead the global Generative AI in Data Labeling Solutions and Services market, with a 39.1% market share by 2024.

Latest Trends

Shift Towards Semi-Automated and Automated Labeling: Companies are increasingly adopting semi-automated and fully automated data labeling techniques. Generative AI models help cut down on the time and costs of manual labeling while boosting scalability and efficiency.

Companies are increasingly adopting semi-automated and fully automated data labeling techniques. Generative AI models help cut down on the time and costs of manual labeling while boosting scalability and efficiency. Integration of AI with Human-Assisted Systems:There's a growing trend to combine AI-driven data labeling with human-assisted systems. This hybrid approach enhances accuracy by merging AI's speed with human annotators' nuanced understanding, especially for complex or ambiguous tasks.

Competitive Landscape

Intense Competition: The market is highly competitive with numerous large and small players offering both software and services domestically and internationally.

The market is highly competitive with numerous large and small players offering both software and services domestically and internationally. Market Fragmentation: Currently moderately fragmented, the market is trending towards increased fragmentation. Major companies include IBM Corporation, OpenAI, and DataRobot.

Currently moderately fragmented, the market is trending towards increased fragmentation. Major companies include IBM Corporation, OpenAI, and DataRobot. Strategic Approaches: Leading players are innovating their products and services, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolios and stay competitive.

Leading players are innovating their products and services, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolios and stay competitive. Leading Platforms: Scale AI and DataRobot are prominent, providing advanced data labeling platforms essential for AI development across various industries.

Some of the prominent market players:

Scale AI

DataRobot

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

OpenAI

Cognilytica

Snorkel AI

Google (DeepMind)

iMerit

IBM

Salesforce

Alegion

Microsoft

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/generative-ai-in-data-labeling-solution-and-services-market/download-reports-excerpt/

Generative AI in Data Labeling Solution and Services Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 15.5 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 99.7 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 23.0% North America Revenue Share 39.1% The US Market Size (2024) USD 5.0 Bn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Sourcing Type, By Type, By Labeling Type, By Vertical Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

IT data is anticipated to dominate the generative AI in data labeling solutions and services market with a 29.1% market share in 2024, driven by the extensive volume and complexity of data generated within the IT sector.

They produce substantial amounts of both unstructured and structured data as organizations across various industries increasingly adopt digital technologies. This data must be accurately labeled to train generative AI models, which are important for applications like data mining, predictive analytics, cybersecurity, and infrastructure management.

The prominence of IT data is also supported by the rapid advancement of cloud computing, big data analytics, and AI-driven applications, which depend heavily on well-labeled datasets.





Generative AI in Data Labeling Solution and Services Market Segmentation

By Sourcing Type

In-House

Outsourced

By Type

Image/Video-Based

Audio-Based

Text-Based

By Labeling Type

Automatic

Manual

Semi-Supervised

By Vertical

IT Data

Government

Financial Services

Healthcare

Automotive

Retail

Others

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/generative-ai-in-data-labeling-solution-and-services-market/

Drivers

High-Quality Data Demand: Increasing need for precise labeled data to improve AI and machine learning performance across industries like healthcare, finance, and retail.

Increasing need for precise labeled data to improve AI and machine learning performance across industries like healthcare, finance, and retail. Cost Efficiency and Scalability: Generative AI solutions offer significant cost savings and scalability, driving widespread adoption.

Restraints

Adoption Barriers: Concerns over data accuracy may hinder the adoption of AI-driven labeling solutions, affecting market growth.

Concerns over data accuracy may hinder the adoption of AI-driven labeling solutions, affecting market growth. High Costs:Developing and maintaining AI-powered data labeling solutions involves significant expenses, posing a challenge for market expansion.

Opportunities

Advanced AI Model Integration: Large-scale AI models like GPT and BERT require extensive labeled data, driving demand for efficient and scalable data labeling services.

Large-scale AI models like GPT and BERT require extensive labeled data, driving demand for efficient and scalable data labeling services. Market Potential: Companies integrating generative AI with these advanced models are positioned to capture significant market share.

Companies integrating generative AI with these advanced models are positioned to capture significant market share. Localized Data Needs:Generative AI can meet the demand for localized and culturally relevant labeled data, facilitating market expansion

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to lead the generative AI data labeling solutions and services market, capturing a revenue share of 39.1% in 2024. This leadership is attributed to the region’s robust technological infrastructure, high adoption rates of AI, and presence of major industry players.

Significant investments in AI research and development, particularly in the United States, where leading tech companies are spearheading the use of generative AI for data labeling, are fueling market growth. The region benefits from a vibrant ecosystem of startups, established firms, and research institutions, all driving innovation in AI.





Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/generative-ai-in-data-labeling-solution-and-services-market/request-sample/

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Browse More Related Reports

Recent Developments

August 2023: DataRobot introduced a new generative AI offering that integrates both generative and predictive AI capabilities within the DataRobot AI Platform. This end-to-end solution is designed to accelerate the journey from concept to value, allowing users to experiment, build, deploy, monitor, and manage enterprise-grade AI applications effectively.

DataRobot introduced a new generative AI offering that integrates both generative and predictive AI capabilities within the DataRobot AI Platform. This end-to-end solution is designed to accelerate the journey from concept to value, allowing users to experiment, build, deploy, monitor, and manage enterprise-grade AI applications effectively. October 2023: MicroStrategy Incorporated launched MicroStrategy AI, a product that integrates generative AI into data applications. This innovation simplifies and accelerates data analysis and interaction, making it more accessible and efficient for organizations.

MicroStrategy Incorporated launched MicroStrategy AI, a product that integrates generative AI into data applications. This innovation simplifies and accelerates data analysis and interaction, making it more accessible and efficient for organizations. March 2023: Salesforce unveiled Einstein GPT, the world’s first generative AI CRM technology. This tool delivers AI-generated content across various customer interactions, including sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT, enhancing customer experiences at scale.

Salesforce unveiled Einstein GPT, the world’s first generative AI CRM technology. This tool delivers AI-generated content across various customer interactions, including sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT, enhancing customer experiences at scale. October 2022: Accenture and Google Cloud expanded their global partnership, focusing on growing talent, enhancing joint capabilities, and developing new solutions using data and AI. This collaboration aims to support clients in building a robust digital infrastructure and transforming their enterprises on the cloud.

Accenture and Google Cloud expanded their global partnership, focusing on growing talent, enhancing joint capabilities, and developing new solutions using data and AI. This collaboration aims to support clients in building a robust digital infrastructure and transforming their enterprises on the cloud. October 2022: Appen partnered with Novatics to enhance their client offerings in Latin America. This collaboration is part of Appen's strategy to provide comprehensive data for the AI lifecycle, with Novatics facilitating connections with key strategic clients in the region.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.