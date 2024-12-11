Cylinder’s Bill Snyder Named to Slice of Healthcare’s 50 Under 50 2024 List

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylinder , a leading employee benefit provider for digestive health, proudly announces its CEO and founder, Bill Snyder, has been listed as one of Slice of Healthcare’s 50 Under 50 2024 honorees.

The annual award, presented by Microsoft, recognizes 50 of the most innovative entrepreneurs and healthcare leaders creating impact in the industry.

A seasoned healthcare technology leader, Snyder has over 15 years of experience in healthcare technology and leadership. Prior to founding Cylinder, Snyder led the health plan practice at Virta Health and served as a VP at Humana.

“It’s an honor to share this recognition with such an incredible group of innovators,” said Bill Snyder, founder and CEO of Cylinder. "As America faces a silent GI crisis, Cylinder’s mission is to make digestive healthcare a priority that’s simple to navigate and most importantly, accessible," said Snyder.

Digestive health issues silently impact up to 70 million Americans , resulting in $136 billion annually in healthcare costs. Cylinder’s digestive management platform provides members tools like symptom tracking, GI-specific coaching, and nutrition therapy to members experiencing digestive issues. A recent clinical study has shown that 83% of Cylinder users reported significant improvement in managing digestive symptoms.

“Cylinder strives to build a system where members feel supported and empowered to take charge of their health, leading to better digestive health outcomes for everyone," Snyder added.

Slice of Healthcare is a leading healthcare media platform that spotlights trends and innovation through its podcast series and digital content.

About Cylinder

Founded in 2021 and offered as an employer benefit, Cylinder (formerly Vivante Health) delivers personalized, clinician-backed care to those suffering from digestive issues through its virtual health platform. Cylinder’s tech-forward, human-first program connects members to the right level of support at the right time through an easy interface – decreasing costs, reducing absenteeism, and improving their quality of life, at scale. Cylinder’s vision is to create a world where people receive convenient, personalized, and affordable access to the quality digestive healthcare they need to improve their overall health. Learn more at cylinderhealth.com .

