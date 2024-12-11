Splashtop Achieves No. 1 market share in Japan for remote access services

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in remote solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, ranks No. 1 in market share for remote access services in Japan according to the 2024 Communication-related Marketing Research Overview* report by Fuji Chimera Research Institute.

“We are honored to be recognized as the top remote access service provider in Japan,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO and Co-founder. “Our customers trust us to deliver high performance without sacrificing convenience or security. As the need to support flexible work environments and IoT applications grows in Japan, Splashtop will continue providing powerful solutions that ensure seamless operations for remote workers and critical devices.”

The report calculates market size trends and market share based on interviews with companies related to the telecommunications equipment and telecommunications service markets.

Remote Access Service Japan Market Trends＊

According to the report, sales in the remote access market in FY2023 were 39.8 billion yen ($26.3 million USD) and expected to increase by 2.8% in FY2024. In addition, sales in the remote access service market are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% and reach 45.5 billion yen ($330.9 million USD) by fiscal 2030. The research attributes growth in demand for remote access and device management to the establishment of flexible work initiatives as a means of alleviating labor shortages, and to the increased use of digital terminals.

Splashtop Ranks No. 1 in the Market by Revenue and Users＊

Among remote access services evaluated in the report, Splashtop ranked first for revenue in FY2023 (and is projected to do the same in FY2024), with a market share of 15.1%. The company also ranked first for share of users (ID), with 11.5% in FY2023.

Splashtop’s growth was driven by the replacement of competitors and the switch from Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) by large enterprises. The company’s differentiated performance features for creative occupations, including high-speed image transfer, supported growth within the media and entertainment industry. With the recent release of LGWAN Remote Access Service in May 2024, Splashtop saw increased demand from local governments.

Splashtop's solutions for remote support of IoT devices has contributed to its growth within various sectors requiring remote maintenance of specialized manufacturing equipment, digital signage in commercial facilities, rugged devices in the transportation industry, and remote support within educational fields.

About Splashtop Solutions

Splashtop remote desktop access and remote support solutions are easy to try, deploy and use, offering SSL/TLS and AES 256-bit encryption for secure remote work. Management functions such as low latency of up to 240 frames per second (5G environment), single sign-on (SSO), and batch installation to computers enhance convenience for IT and employees.

About Splashtop Co. Japan

Splashtop Co., Ltd., a Japan subsidiary, was established in 2012 to promote remote work and telework for companies and individuals, and to support the realization of new work style reforms. In Japan, Splashtop is used in a wide range of industries such as video production, finance, manufacturing, construction, education, and medical care, with customers such as Color Co., Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., the University of Tokyo, and Nissay Asset Management Co., Ltd. https://www.splashtop.co.jp/

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com

Source Report

Fuji Chimera Research Institute: From the market research report of the "2024 Communication-related Marketing Research Overview" published in October 2024 (https://www.fcr.co.jp/report/243q06.htm)

