Arthroscopy Market Share to Rise At 3.7% CAGR, To Reach USD 9.10 Billion by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Details

The global arthroscopy market size was USD 6.33 billion in 2024, estimated at USD 6.55 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 9.10 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2025 to 2034.

What is Arthroscopy?

Arthroscopy is the process that utilizes a fabric optic camera to detect and cure joint tissues. A surgeon slides a tapered tube fixed to a fiber optic video camera through a compact cut roughly the dimension of a buttonhole. The perspective within the joint is conveyed to a high-resolution video monitor. Arthroscopy permits the surgeon to peer within the joint without rendering a big cut. Surgeons can also mend some kinds of joint injury during arthroscopy with pencil-thin surgical tools thrust through supplementary compact cuts.

Key Takeaways from Report

The market for arthroscopy is expanding due to the inclination for minimally invasive surgeries.

The arthroscopy market analysis is primarily based on product, application, and region.

Based on application, the knee segment dominated the market.

North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Arthroscopy Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growing Approval of Sports: The arthroscopy market size is expanding due to the growing approval of sports and recreational ventures, causing growing cases of joint-connected injuries, particularly among younger agile persons. As per Johns Hopkins, in the US, 30 million children and teens engaged in arranged sports, causing roughly 3.5 million yearly injury cases that develop lost contribution time.

Growing Cases of Fractures: Growing cases of distressing wounds and fractures from mishaps, falls, and other cases are pushing the demand for arthroscopy. In 2022, details from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) disclosed that the US registered an aggregate of 42514 deaths credited to motor vehicle accidents. The data portrays a death rate of 12.8 terminations per 100,000 populations, and an occurrence rate of 1.33 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traversed.

Trends and Opportunities

Growing Cases of Obesity: Growing cases of obesity are driving the demand for arthroscopy. Obesity increases the probability of joint debasement and wounds, particularly in weight posture joints such as knees and hips, causing an elevated probability of arthritis and joint problems that need arthroscopic mediation, which suggests that arthroscopy market demand is expanding.

Technological Progressions: Progression in arthroscopic technology is driving market growth with inventions such as high-resolution cameras, 3D imaging systems, and progressive surgical instruments, improving accuracy and productivity. Additionally, growing consciousness of availability and reinforcing global market expansion as growing comprehension of arthroscopic advantages pushes the demand for joint pain handling and wound cure.

Competitive Analysis

The aggressive topography of the market is portrayed by critical procedures such as mergers and acquisitions, alliances, and ongoing technological progressions. Prominent firms in the market, including Stryker Corporation, Arthrex Inc., and Zimmer Biomet, are concentrating on augmenting their product portfolios and improving their market existence through tactical accession.

Major players operating in arthroscopy market are:

Conmed Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Henke Sass Wolf GmbH

Johnson & Johnson

Karl storz GmbH & Co. KG

Arthrex, Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Smith + Nephew

Medtronic

Stryker

Regional Insights

North America: This region accounted for the largest market share due to a progressive healthcare framework, elevated acquisition of minimally invasive surgical methodologies, and entrenched reimbursement systems. In January 2023, Arthrex instigated TheNanoExperience.com, a resource concentrating on nano arthroscopy, a progressive, minimally invasive orthopedic methodology.

Asia Pacific: The growing medical tourism sector in nations such as Thailand and Singapore, together with the region's surging disposable income, is expected to drive the Asia Pacific arthroscopy market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Arthroscopy Market Segmentation

By Product Outlook

Powered Shaver Systems

Visualization Systems

Fluid Management Systems

Ablation Systems

Arthroscopes

Arthroscope Implants

Accessories and Disposables

By Application Outlook

Hip

Knee

Shoulder

Foot & Ankle

Hand & Wrist

Elbow

Sports Injuries

By Region Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



