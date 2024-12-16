Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market to Reach USD 4.89 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand In Automotive, Telecom, And Consumer Electronics Sectors | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The SNS Insider report indicates that,“The Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market Size was valued at USD 1.54 billion in 2023, and expected to reach USD 4.89 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 13.71% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing need for high-performance, energy-efficient semiconductor components. SOI technology enhances performance and reduces power consumption by isolating transistors, making it ideal for smaller, faster, and more reliable devices. This technology is crucial in applications like smartphones, RF devices, and automotive electronics. The rise of IoT and autonomous vehicles further boosts demand for SOI chips, ensuring fast communication and dependable performance. Technological advancements, such as SOI integration with 5G networks and the trend toward miniaturization and higher integration in semiconductors, continue to fuel market growth, driving the adoption of SOI across multiple industries.

Dominant Market Players with their Products Listed in this Report are:

Atomera (Mears Silicon Technology for enhanced wafer performance)

(Mears Silicon Technology for enhanced wafer performance) GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (RF-SOI and Power-SOI wafers)

(RF-SOI and Power-SOI wafers) Honeywell (Radiation-hardened SOI wafers for aerospace and defense)

(Radiation-hardened SOI wafers for aerospace and defense) NXP Semiconductors (SOI-based RF and power management ICs)

(SOI-based RF and power management ICs) Okmetic (Sensor and MEMS-grade SOI wafers)

(Sensor and MEMS-grade SOI wafers) Qorvo (SOI-based RF solutions for wireless communication)

(SOI-based RF solutions for wireless communication) Seiren KST (High-performance SOI substrates for semiconductors)

(High-performance SOI substrates for semiconductors) Shanghai Simgui Technology (Low-cost SOI wafers for MEMS and RF applications)

(Low-cost SOI wafers for MEMS and RF applications) Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Thick and thin-film SOI wafers)

(Thick and thin-film SOI wafers) Silicon Valley Microelectronics (SVM) (Prime and SOI wafers for semiconductors)

(SVM) (Prime and SOI wafers for semiconductors) Skyworks Solutions (RF-SOI-based modules for mobile and IoT devices)

(RF-SOI-based modules for mobile and IoT devices) Soitec (RF-SOI, FD-SOI, Photonics-SOI, and Power-SOI wafers)

(RF-SOI, FD-SOI, Photonics-SOI, and Power-SOI wafers) STMicroelectronics (FD-SOI technology for IoT and automotive chips)

(FD-SOI technology for IoT and automotive chips) SUMCO Corporation (SOI wafers for advanced semiconductor devices)

(SOI wafers for advanced semiconductor devices) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) (SOI wafers for high-performance computing and memory devices)

(SOI wafers for high-performance computing and memory devices) Tower Semiconductor (SOI-based CMOS and RF solutions)

(SOI-based CMOS and RF solutions) Ultrasil (Specialized SOI wafers for high-resistivity applications)

(Specialized SOI wafers for high-resistivity applications) Vanguard International Semiconductor (SOI wafers for CMOS and mixed-signal technologies)

(SOI wafers for CMOS and mixed-signal technologies) WaferPro (Custom SOI wafers for research and industrial needs)

(Custom SOI wafers for research and industrial needs) Wafer World, Inc. (SOI wafers for research and industrial applications).

The Global Rollout Of 5G Networks And The Rapid Growth Of The Internet Of Things (Iot) Are Fueling The Demand For Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Technology

SOI-based RF solutions are essential for 5G and IoT connectivity, offering superior isolation and low-loss properties needed for high-frequency communication systems. SOI’s ability to provide compact, energy-efficient designs is vital for the efficiency of 5G networks and IoT devices. Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) alone accounted for 45% of global 5G IoT connections in the first half of 2024. As 5G expands and IoT devices proliferate, SOI’s low-power, miniaturized solutions are increasingly crucial, positioning SOI as a key enabler of next-generation technologies in industries like utilities, manufacturing, and energy.

Dominance of Thin-film and RF-SOI Segments in Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Market Expansion

By Thickness

In 2023, the Thin-film SOI Wafers segment led the Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) market, accounting for approximately 78% of total revenue. This growth is driven by rising demand for compact, high-performance semiconductors in advanced applications like 5G, IoT, and consumer electronics. Thin-film SOI wafers offer significant advantages, including reduced power consumption, enhanced device performance, and better isolation, making them ideal for high-speed, low-power devices. Their thin structure supports miniaturization, essential for modern electronics, and seamless integration with CMOS technology further solidifies their dominance, enabling the production of high-density, energy-efficient devices in a wide range of applications.

By Wafer Type

In 2023, the Radio Frequency Silicon on Insulator segment dominated the SOI market, accounting for around 50% of revenue. RF-SOI wafers are valued for their superior isolation, low power consumption, and high-frequency performance, making them essential for 5G, wireless networks, and IoT devices. These wafers excel in handling high-frequency signals with minimal interference, enabling faster data transmission and energy efficiency in mobile phones, base stations, and satellite communications. RF-SOI’s ability to provide high-speed, low-loss performance has cemented its leadership in the SOI market.

Key Market Segments:

By Thickness

Thin-film SOI Wafers

Thick-film SOI Wafers

By Wafer Size

Up to 100mm

125mm

150mm

200mm

300mm

Above 300mm

By Wafer Type

Radio Frequency Silicon on Insulator (RF-SOI)

Fully Depleted Silicon on Insulator (FD-SOI)

Partially Depleted Silicon on Insulator (PD-SOI)

Others

By Application

Radio Frequency (RF) Devices

MEMS Devices

Power Semiconductor Devices

Optoelectronics

Memory

Sensors

By Industry Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

IT & Telecommunications

Others (Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, etc.)

Key Regional Drivers of Growth in the Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Market: APAC and North America

In 2023, Asia-Pacific dominated the Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) market, holding about 40% of global revenue. This growth is fueled by strong semiconductor manufacturing, rising consumer electronics demand, and investments in 5G and IoT infrastructure. Key players like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are driving this trend with advancements in SOI technologies.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032, driven by investments in semiconductor technologies, particularly for 5G, AI, IoT, and automotive sectors. With industry giants like Intel and Qualcomm pushing technological innovation, North America’s focus on high-performance, low-power semiconductors is accelerating SOI market growth.

Recent Development

November 28, 2024: Okmetic's Cavity SOI (C-SOI) and Enhanced C-SOI (EC-SOI) wafers are revolutionizing the performance of Piezoelectric Micromachined Ultrasonic Transducers (PMUTs) and Capacitive Micromachined Ultrasonic Transducers (CMUTs). In collaboration with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, the wafers demonstrated enhanced device layer thickness uniformity, optimizing resonance frequencies and improving the sensitivity and accuracy of various MEMS devices. This advancement also simplifies manufacturing by offering pre-made cavities, significantly reducing time-to-market.

