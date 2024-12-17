Anatomic Pathology Market to hit USD 71.9 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Anatomic pathology market size was valued at around USD 36.7 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2032. Anatomic pathology, a specialized branch of pathology, focuses on diagnosing diseases by examining surgical specimens, tissues, and organs.

Utilizing techniques like histopathology, cytopathology, and autopsy pathology, anatomic pathologists analyze samples at a cellular level, uncovering structural and functional changes caused by disease processes.

The growing prevalence of diseases, particularly cancer, drives significant demand for anatomic pathology services. With an increasing disease burden worldwide, the need for precise diagnostic tools has surged. Techniques like histopathology and cytopathology are critical for accurate disease detection and management. Furthermore, the expanding use of biomarkers, advancements in pathology equipment, and the rise in clinical trials are all enhancing diagnostic precision and reliability. Technologies like digital pathology further support the efficiency and accuracy of diagnoses.

Anatomic pathology market segments based on products and services include instruments, consumables, and services. The consumables segment, which generated USD 19.2 billion in revenue in 2023, led the market and is anticipated to maintain robust growth. High-quality consumables, such as precision slides and reagents, are essential for improving diagnostic accuracy and standardization across labs. Ready-to-use consumables enhance workflow efficiency, minimizing preparation time and improving lab productivity by enabling technicians to focus on specimen analysis.

By application, the anatomic pathology market is divided into disease diagnostics and research, with disease diagnostics, particularly cancer diagnostics, holding a substantial market share in 2023. Anatomic pathology enables detailed tissue and cell analysis, providing valuable insights into disease morphology, which aids in accurate diagnosis. Integration with molecular testing techniques, like genomics and proteomics, further enhances personalized medicine by aligning diagnostic findings with genetic and biomarker data.

The end-use segment of hospitals held a 55.4% share in 2023 and is poised for substantial anatomic pathology market growth. Hospitals benefit from access to a broad range of diagnostic tools, allowing for a comprehensive approach to patient care. Advanced molecular testing, combined with anatomic pathology, enables hospitals to offer personalized treatments, especially for oncology, thus enhancing treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction.

In North America, the U.S. leads the anatomic pathology market due to high disease prevalence and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Advanced diagnostic technologies, including digital pathology and AI-driven tools, are widely adopted, boosting diagnostic accuracy and enhancing overall patient care.

Major players in anatomic pathology market include Agilent Technologies, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lifebrain Group, Lancet Laboratories, Medsol Diagnostics, Synlab Group, and Unilabs among others.

