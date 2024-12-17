LiDAR Market Share to Rise At 18.0% CAGR, To Reach USD 8,629.47 Million by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Facts

The global LiDAR market size is projected to grow from USD 1,648.09 million in 2024 to USD 8,629.47 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 18.0%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Overview

LiDAR, which is an abbreviation for light detection and ranging, is a remote sensing process that utilizes light in the configuration of a pulsed laser to compute ranges to the earth. These light pulses, amalgamated with other data registered by the airborne system, create accurate three-dimensional details about the configuration of the earth and its surface attributes. A LiDAR tool chiefly comprises a laser, a scanner, and a detailed GPS receiver. Airplanes and helicopters are the most normally utilized platforms for receiving LiDAR data over inclusive areas.

Key Insights from Report

The market for LiDAR is significantly shaped by its usage in applications such as autonomous vehicles, ecological observation, and topographic surveying.

The LiDAR market segmentation is mainly based on type, component, range, installation, services, application, and region.

Based on the range, the short-range (< 200m) segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

LiDAR Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 1,648.09 million Market size value in 2025 USD 1,942.60 million Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 8,629.47 million CAGR 18.0% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020-2023 Forecast period 2025-2034

Market’s Growth Drivers

Growing Need for 3D Visuals: The market is encountering strong growth propelled by growing requirements for 3D visuals in industries such as military & defense, land surveys, civil engineering, and route mapping. Additionally, LiDAR technology eases ecological observations in smart cities by bestowing accurate 3D data for mapping green areas, observing vegetation wellbeing, and gauging air quality contributing to the LiDAR market growth.

Assimilation of AI in LiDAR Technology: The market's CAGR is surging due to the assimilation of AI into LiDAR technology. This combination is improving the potential and applications of LiDAR systems covering several industries. AI sanctioned LiDAR system is being used to process extensive magnitudes of data more productively and precisely.

Growing Smart City Projects: The market is witnessing sizeable growth pushed by the growing execution of smart city projects for urban planning, advancement, and management. For instance, as per the Indian Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, 90% of 100 smart city projects have been finished, with an enduring 10% presently in progress and acquiring an issuance of Rs. 19,102 crores.

List of LiDAR Market Key Players

FARO Technologies, Inc.

GeoDigital

Leica Geosystem Holdings AG

Quantum Spatial, Inc.

RIEGL USA, Inc.

Sick AG

Teledyne Optech Incorporated

Trimble Navigation Limited

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

YellowScan

Geographical Analysis

North America accounted for the largest LiDAR market share. The region's promising growth is due to the growing administrative need for the positioning of automotive safety technologies in both weightless and bulky vehicles. The administration of administrative needs was done as a reaction to the surging aggregate of accidents.

Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to urbanization and infrastructural advancements in nations such as China, Japan, and India. Additionally, critical market contenders are augmenting their existence in LiDAR technology for smart frameworks, conveyance networks, robotics, and ecological observation.





Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook

Solid-state

Mechanical

By Component Outlook

Navigation & Positioning Systems

Laser Scanners

Others

By Range Outlook

Short Range (< 200m)

Medium Range (200-500m)

Long Range (> 500m)

By Installation Outlook

Ground-Based Static Mobile

Airborne Bathymetric Topographic



By Services Outlook

Aerial Surveying

Ground-based Surveying

Asset Management

Geographic Information Systems

Others

By Application Outlook

Urban Planning

ADAS & Driverless Cars

Corridor Mapping

Environment

Engineering

Exploration

Meteorology

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



