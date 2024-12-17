App Analytics Market to Reach USD 34.3 Billion by 2032, Owing to the Increasing Demand for Data-Driven Insights and Mobile App Optimization | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- App Analytics Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the App Analytics Market size was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 34.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.09% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The App Analytics Market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, driven by the increasing reliance on mobile applications across industries such as e-commerce, healthcare, social media, and gaming. As businesses strive to improve user engagement, optimize app performance, and enhance revenue generation, the demand for app analytics solutions has surged. These solutions provide businesses with actionable insights into user behaviour, allowing them to refine their strategies, enhance user experience, and make data-driven decisions. One of the primary drivers of the market's growth is the explosion of mobile app usage, which has generated vast amounts of data. This data, when analyzed effectively, can reveal critical insights into user preferences, behavioural patterns, and engagement metrics.

The Market Is Also Being Propelled By Advancements In Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning

These technologies enable app analytics platforms to provide more accurate predictions, real-time insights, and personalized recommendations. This, in turn, helps businesses to enhance customer satisfaction, optimize app features, and deliver targeted content to users. Additionally, the increasing adoption of mobile advertising and in-app purchases has further fueled the demand for app analytics tools to track ad performance and optimize monetization strategies.

Government Policies And The Increasing Focus On Digital Transformation Across Industries

As businesses continue to prioritize customer-centric strategies and personalized experiences, the demand for app analytics solutions is expected to remain strong in the coming years. A recent example of app analytics' impact can be seen in the e-commerce industry. In 2023, mobile e-commerce sales in the U.S. reached over USD 400 billion, with a significant portion driven by personalized app experiences powered by analytics. This highlights the growing reliance on app analytics to optimize customer engagement and drive revenue in mobile commerce.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Google

Adobe

Mixpanel

Flurry

Heap

Amplitude

Appsflyer

Localytics

Kissmetrics

Adjust

CleverTap

Piwik PRO

Segment

Smartlook

MoEngage

App Annie

Bugsnag

New Relic

Sentry

Countly

App Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 34.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.09% from 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Expanding mobile user base drives app usage and analytics adoption



• Heavy reliance on in-app purchases and ads fuels the demand for robust analytics tools.



• Enable predictive analytics, anomaly detection, and real-time insights to enhance app performance and user retention.

Segmentation Analysis

By End-Use

The BFSI segment dominated the market and accounts for the highest share of the App Analytics Market in 2023, owing to the rising adoption of mobile banking and the growing demand for digital financial services. Now with the rise of digitalization within the BFSI industry, financial institutions are utilizing app analytics to drive the customer experience, service offerings, and transaction security.

The E-commerce sector is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the period forecasted. With the growth of e-commerce, app analytics has become a great source giving businesses further insights into customer behaviour, many sales funnel aspects, and shopping experience.

App Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Type

Mobile Apps

Website/Desktop Apps

By Application

Marketing/Advertising Analytics

Revenue Analytics

In-app Performance Analytics

By End-User

BFSI

E-commerce

Media and Entertainment (incl. Social Media and Gaming Apps)

Travel and Tourism

IT and Telecom

Other





Regional Landscape

North America dominated the market and represented a significant revenue share of more than 38% in 2023. Fueled by the modern technological infrastructure of the country, widespread smartphone ownership, and the presence of global technology Giants. As businesses from e-commerce to finance, healthcare, and entertainment are becoming more and more dependent on mobile apps, the need for app analytics solutions is rapidly increasing. In addition, the presence of various analytic companies in North America also drives the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the forecast period. Some of these factors include the region experiencing a rapid digital transformation, the growing mobile user base, and mobile app adoption in the region.

Recent Developments

In May 2024, Mixpanel launched a new feature allowing businesses to track user interactions across multiple platforms, providing a unified view of user engagement.

In March 2024, Heap introduced a new dashboard feature that allows businesses to visualize user behavior data in customizable formats, enhancing data accessibility.

