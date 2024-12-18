Patient Support Technology Market Share Boasts an Aggregate Value to Reach USD 4.89 Billion by 2034, Registering a Growth Rate of 10.7% | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Figures

The global patient support technology market size was USD 1.78 billion in 2024, estimated at USD 1.96 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 4.89 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2025 to 2034.

What is Patient Support Technology?

Pharmaceutical firms are advancing their patient-concentrated perspective by combining technology and advancing software that sanctions patients to follow their medicines, conquer fiscal burdens, and obtain medicines through optional payment alternatives. Broadly acquired in electronic benefit verification (eBV), AI is assisting to develop the procedure workflow and speed up the momentum of therapy to patients. eBV has decreased the build-up time among patients and payers. Combining AI with eBV will mechanize the total process and offer crucial pharmacy reporting knowledge at a speedier rate without discomfort.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.7%.

The market for patient support technology is expanding due to it improving the healthcare episodes with patients and enhancing health results.

The patient support technology market analysis is primarily based on type and region.

Based on type, the integrated segment dominated the market in 2024.

In 2024, North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Patient Support Technology Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growing Remote Consultation: The patient support technology market size is expanding due to innumerable patients consulting doctors distantly, which pushes the demand for patient support technology instruments such as video discourse platforms, meeting organizing apps, and distant observation gadgets. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 37% of grown-ups in the US utilized telemedicine services in 2021.

Surge in Customized Medicines: In customized medicines, makers can be interlinked with patients instantly. Firms are advancing technologies such as apps and digital platforms that permit patients to trace their health information and allocate it to makers to taper down cures. These direct interactions between patients and manufacturers enhance treatment results, powering the demand for technologies that reinforce this customized viewpoint.

Trends and Opportunities

Enhancement in Digital Conversion: Electronic health records and cloud-dependent platforms have rendered it simpler for doctors to retrieve patient details, which has caused superior governing and customized care. In October 2023, Fujitsu Limited instigated a cloud-dependent platform in Japan to collate health-connected data to encourage digital conversion in the medical field, which suggests that the patient support technology market demand is expanding.

More Productive Healthcare Services: The amalgamation of AI is anticipated to push market augmentation by rendering healthcare services more productive and customized. For instance, Deloitte combined AI after the instigation of the patient reinforcement program for more customized, prohibitive, conjecturing, and empirical medicines.

Competitive Analysis

The market is continuously developing, with several firms struggling to invent and discern themselves. Spearheading global corporations influence the market by influencing sizeable R&D and progressive technologies. These firms follow tactical enterprises such as mergers and acquisitions and partnerships.

Major players operating in patient support technology market are:

Deloitte

Accenture

McKesson Corporation

Cardinal Health

DataRiver S.r.l

Medisafe

Inizio Engage

AssistRx

Regional Insights

North America: This region acquired a prominent market share due to the growing acquisition of distant patient observation. Distant patient observation uses a broad gamut of patient support technology instruments, such as video conferencing platforms, telemedicine instruments, and distant observation gadgets.

Asia Pacific: The growing focus on handling detrimental illnesses such as diabetes, where a growing aggregate of people are seeking more customized and productive ways to handle their health throughout the region, is expected to drive the Asia Pacific patient support technology market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Patient Support Technology Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook

Standalone

Integrated

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



