EducationDynamics Announces Carnegie Mellon’s Po-Shen Loh as Keynote Speaker for InsightsEDU 2025 Conference

Lenexa, Kan., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EducationDynamics (EDDY), the nation’s leading expert in marketing and enrollment management services for higher education institutions, has named Po-Shen Loh as the keynote speaker for its highly anticipated InsightsEDU 2025 conference. This year’s event, themed “Welcome to the Era of the Modern Learner,” will take place from February 12-14, 2025, in New Orleans, La., with a strong focus on identifying and addressing the evolving needs of today’s Modern Learner.

A distinguished mathematician and social entrepreneur, Dr. Loh is a math professor at Carnegie Mellon University, researcher, coach and speaker. He is renowned for his previous tenure as coach of the USA International Mathematical Olympiad team and his groundbreaking work as a social innovator. Blending academic excellence with an entrepreneurial vision, he has gained recognition for developing impactful solutions, including AI-driven distance learning tools and pandemic control strategies. His keynote session at InsightsEDU 2025, “The Power of Reinvention: Unlocking Innovation to Inspire Action,” will offer actionable insights to help higher education leaders navigate today’s complex landscape and create transformative solutions to today’s most challenging problems.

“We are excited to have Professor Loh joining us at InsightsEDU this year,” said President of Enrollment Management Services for EducationDynamics Greg Clayton. “His innovative approach to creating solutions and solving problems is exactly the type of thinking that higher education needs at this critical time. Dr. Loh’s inspiring message reaches far beyond the classroom and shows that big challenges can be solved with an open mind to innovative solutions.”

Loh’s keynote session at InsightsEDU 2025 will explore innovative problem-solving approaches to address enrollment challenges faced by higher education institutions. Attendees can anticipate an engaging discussion on driving meaningful change by aligning services with the needs of the Modern Learner, drawing from Loh’s extensive experience in both academia and the startup ecosystem.

"Too often, our solutions consist of translating existing practices to a new paradigm,” said Loh. “I'm thrilled to lead a session about innovation, at InsightsEDU, where we will look at applying new approaches to solve fresh problems."

Loh’s keynote session, " The Power of Reinvention: Unlocking Innovation to Inspire Action," will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. CST and will provide attendees with actionable insights for leveraging innovative problem-solving to align educational services with the needs of the Modern Learner. Additional conference sessions will explore a wide array of topics critical to the higher education industry, including digital transformation, aligning marketing and enrollment strategies, building institution-wide approaches to connect with diverse student populations, and driving engagement in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Registration for InsightsEDU 2025 is now open. For the complete agenda and registration details, visit the InsightsEDU 2025 conference website.

About EducationDynamics

