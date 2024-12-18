Thor Equities Group Completes Lease With Nike for New Madrid Flagship

New York, NY, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing, and management, today announced it has signed a lease with Nike, one of the world’s leading athletic brands, at 30 Gran Via in Madrid. Nike will occupy a retail unit at the historic building that was once home to the Teatro Fontalba, one of the first theatres built on Madrid’s legendary Gran Via.

At the base of 30 Gran Via, a luxury residential property with 28 exquisite and newly renovated units, Nike’s new location is situated on a prime corner and features double height ceilings, and an expansive storefront.

“With the completion of this lease, we are not just welcoming a tenant; we are partnering with a global icon to enhance the vibrancy of the Gran Via,” said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt. “We are thrilled to welcome them and add new energy to the neighborhood.”

Thor Equities manages a diverse portfolio of assets across Spain including industrial, residential, and retail assets. Thor’s recent endeavors in the retail and hospitality sector includes the newly announced partnership with José Andrés Group, founded by acclaimed Spanish-American Chef, José Andrés. Thor is joining forces with the renowned hospitality company for their first hotel: The Bazaar House by José Andrés. The 67-room luxury hotel will feature an exclusive private membership club, multiple f&b venues all curated by José Andrés Group, events space, an expansive dedicated wellness center, high-end retail offerings and more, at 3000 M Street in Washington D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood. Thor has also completed a series of notable acquisitions across its North American industrial portfolio in recent months in key markets in the USA and Mexico.

Thor’s latest activity across its global portfolio includes the procurement of over $100 million in construction loans for an industrial facility in New York and retail development in Miami, both arranged with ACRES Capital. In Miami, the loan will support the business plan to continue the leasing of the asset, which has already attracted an exciting mix of high-profile tenants. Among the notable current tenants at Wynwood Walk include Puttery, Velvet Taco, Sea Saw/Shinso, Chama De Fogo, Midtown Boba, and Collectors Club — each contributing to the lively experience that defines Wynwood Walk. In New York, the financing will support the development of a state-of-the-art, 310,500 square foot Class A industrial facility, designed to meet the growing demands of the market.

