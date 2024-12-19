CFN Dubai: Influencer Boxers Bitboy and Ansem Draw in High Stakes Battle for King of Solana





Dubai, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Crypto Fight Night (CFN) delivered another knockout punch of an evening on December 6, 2024, as boxing enthusiasts and blockchain pioneers gathered at the iconic World Trade Centre for an unforgettable spectacle. Known for its unique fusion of combat sports and cutting-edge blockchain innovation, CFN once again demonstrated its ability to captivate audiences from both realms.

The main event of the night between Ben Armstrong, better known as BitBoy (@BenArmstrongsX), and Ansem (@blknoiz06) certainly lived up to the hype, going the full distance to conclude in a dramatic draw. Fans cheered on from ringside as both fighters pushed themselves to exhaustion by the final round, the judges unable to separate the pair on the scorecards, leaving the crowd clamoring for what would be a highly anticipated rematch. With BitBoy and Ansem expressing their eagerness for another showdown, the stage is set to settle things once and for all in future CFN events.

In the co-main event, Grimace delivered a masterclass in power and precision as he claimed the WBC Crypto Heavyweight World Champion title with a stunning knockout victory over JChains in the second round. Employing calculated aggression, Grimace overwhelmed his opponent, landing a devastating right hook that secured the KO and sent the audience into a frenzy. The resounding cheers from the sold-out crowd reflected the immense skill and preparation that went into his performance, solidifying Grimace’s status as a rising star in the CFN pantheon.

Beyond the ring, CFN’s global reach continues to break records, with 750,000 live streams and a peak of 250,000 concurrent viewers tuning in worldwide. High viewership in key markets, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United States, and Turkey, showcased the event’s international appeal. CFN’s impact was also evident on social media, with an impressive 4 million impressions and 250,000 interactions. An unexpected face-off between Not Logan Paul and Bottom G capped a high octane and memorable evening in Dubai, reaffirming CFN's place as a growing phenomenon in the boxing and crypto spaces.

The World Trade Centre played host to a sold-out crowd of over a thousand, and it was an extraordinary evening that brought together top-tier crypto companies, industry influencers, and blockchain innovators. Meanwhile, global communities celebrated the event through official watch parties, including a notable gathering at Art Basel Miami hosted by Rug Radio. Featuring crypto luminaries such as DEEZE, TYLER, and OSF, these gatherings further bridged the divide between physical and digital audiences, making CFN a truly inclusive and worldwide experience.



Building on its success in Dubai, CFN is gearing up for an ambitious global tour in 2025, with planned stops in Hong Kong, Paris, Las Vegas, London, Tokyo, and beyond. Each edition promises to elevate the synergy between combat sports and blockchain innovation, delivering unforgettable moments and setting new benchmarks for engagement and entertainment. As CFN continues its journey, it remains poised to redefine the future of sports and technology, one exhilarating event at a time.

About Crypto Fight Night

Crypto Fight Night is an avant-garde platform designed to bring together the dynamic energy of combat sports to the futuristic audience of crypto investors, entrepreneurs, and influencers. Founded by Rahul Suri of Ghaf Capital, along with Jai Vora and RookieXBT, the first edition was held in 2021. Organized under the banner of Savy Promotions, CFN has garnered critical acclaim from both the boxing and crypto communities, experiencing continuous growth annually with millions of live streams, through a series of successful championships. CFN's pioneering collaboration with the World Boxing Council represents a historic milestone in both the professional boxing and the crypto domain, establishing CFN as a distinctive and influential Crossover Boxing IP. Off-chain is CFN’s international event series, uniting regional fans from across the globe.





For more details: https://cfn.wtf/

Follow: X | Instagram

Tickets to CFN5: The Biggest Crypto Showdown in Dubai! - Platinumlist.net





Event Overview:

Date: December 6, 2024

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre

Main Event: Ansem vs. BitBoy, battling for the King of Solana Title ending up in a draw

Live Attendance & Broadcast: over 750K viewers across the platforms

For more information and updates, visit the official CFN website: CFN

Contact to sponsor

Email: chet@cfn.wtf | Telegram: @chetp86



