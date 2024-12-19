Information Release Calendar for 2025

In 2025, Šiaulių Bankas will publish information according to the following schedule:
|2025-02-26
|Interim information for the 12 months of 2024
|2025-02-27
|Investor Conference Webinar on 2024 results
|2025-03-07
|Announcement of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS), draft resolutions for the OGMS
|2025-03-31
|Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS), decisions of the OGMS
|2025-03-31
|Audited annual information for 2024
|2025-04-28
|Interim information for the first three months of 2025
|2025-04-29
|Investor Conference Webinar on Q1 2025 results
|2025-07-30
|Interim information for the first six months of 2025
|2025-07-31
|Investor Conference Webinar on Q2 2025 results
|2025-10-29
|Interim information for the first nine months of 2025
|2025-10-30
|Investor Conference Webinar on Q3 2025 results
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt