Information Release Calendar for 2025

In 2025, Šiaulių Bankas will publish information according to the following schedule:

2025-02-26 Interim information for the 12 months of 2024

2025-02-27 Investor Conference Webinar on 2024 results

2025-03-07 Announcement of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS), draft resolutions for the OGMS

2025-03-31 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS), decisions of the OGMS

2025-03-31 Audited annual information for 2024

2025-04-28 Interim information for the first three months of 2025

2025-04-29 Investor Conference Webinar on Q1 2025 results

2025-07-30 Interim information for the first six months of 2025

2025-07-31 Investor Conference Webinar on Q2 2025 results

2025-10-29 Interim information for the first nine months of 2025