Information Release Calendar for 2025

 | Source: Siauliu Bankas Siauliu Bankas

In 2025, Šiaulių Bankas will publish information according to the following schedule:

2025-02-26Interim information for the 12 months of 2024
2025-02-27Investor Conference Webinar on 2024 results
2025-03-07Announcement of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS), draft resolutions for the OGMS
2025-03-31Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS), decisions of the OGMS
2025-03-31Audited annual information for 2024
2025-04-28Interim information for the first three months of 2025
2025-04-29Investor Conference Webinar on Q1 2025 results
2025-07-30Interim information for the first six months of 2025
2025-07-31Investor Conference Webinar on Q2 2025 results
2025-10-29Interim information for the first nine months of 2025
2025-10-30Investor Conference Webinar on Q3 2025 results

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt