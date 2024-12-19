Verizon Frontline powers NORAD Tracks Santa initiative for 22nd year

NORTH POLE, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the North Pole bells ring with activity in preparation for Santa Claus’ annual journey, Verizon Frontline is once again stepping in to ensure children worldwide can track the magic on December 24th. For the 22nd consecutive year, Verizon has partnered with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to provide reliable connectivity for the renowned NORAD Tracks Santa initiative.

This year, Verizon’s robust network will again support the program’s toll-free hotline, enabling children to discover Santa’s location as he travels the globe. The effort includes leveraging Verizon’s C-Band spectrum to deliver high-performance 5G connectivity and redundant Wi-Fi, helping to ensure uninterrupted service for the hotline during its busiest time of year.

“We’re honored to continue this holiday tradition with NORAD, a partnership that has brought joy and wonder to families for more than two decades,” said Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president, Public Sector at Verizon Business. “By combining innovative technology with holiday spirit, we help bring Santa’s journey to life for children everywhere.”

Cutting-Edge Tools for Seamless Santa Tracking

To bolster NORAD’s operations, Verizon provides state-of-the-art equipment, including Cradlepoint routers, Wi-Fi jetpacks, and a Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) solution, alongside Verizon Frontline mobile assets for onsite support. Additionally, Verizon’s Consulting Services team maintains the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system , an advanced call management solution that helps the hotline manage the 130,000+ calls it receives on Christmas Eve.

Santa’s Helpers

Making the NORAD Tracks Santa initiative possible involves the dedication of nearly 900 in-person and 200 virtual volunteers, including Verizon employees, military personnel, and other government, corporate and community partners. Together, they’ll answer questions ranging from “Where is Santa now?” to “What are Santa’s favorite cookies?”

How to Track Santa

Hotline: Call 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) starting at 6 a.m. EST on December 24. Save the number on your Verizon phone as “NORAD Call Center” for quick access.

Online: Visit www.noradsanta.org for live updates, games, and interactive features, or check NORAD’s social media channels for video footage from SantaCams.

Mobile App: Download the NORAD Tracks Santa app on Apple or Google Play for a magical experience right at your fingertips.

