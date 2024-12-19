iHerb Appoints Eli Glasser as Senior Vice President of Compliance

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb , one of the world's leading online retailers for vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, today announced the appointment of Eli Glasser as Senior Vice President of Compliance. This appointment reflects iHerb’s commitment to continuously advancing its global compliance framework to serve customers around the globe.

With over 20 years of expertise in litigation, compliance and regulatory affairs, Glasser will report directly to iHerb CEO Emun Zabihi, and will oversee the company’s compliance programs, regulatory adherence and risk management, while continuing iHerb’s efforts in fostering a culture of continuous improvement. As Senior Vice President of Compliance, Glasser will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to further integrate compliance initiatives seamlessly into iHerb’s operations, ensuring alignment with evolving global regulatory standards and best practices.

"On behalf of the entire executive leadership team, we are thrilled to welcome Eli to iHerb in this important new role," said Zabihi. "Eli’s extensive experience in compliance and regulatory affairs will be instrumental as we refine our processes, adapt to evolving global regulations and enhance our ability to serve millions of customers in over 180 countries."

"As the regulatory landscape grows increasingly complex, ensuring robust compliance practices is more critical than ever, especially for a company as large and global as iHerb that offers such a vast assortment of health and wellness products," said Glasser. “My goal is to spearhead iHerb’s commitment to compliance through best in class processes to support our continued growth and operational excellence in every market we serve.”

Before joining iHerb, Glasser held senior leadership roles at Tyson Foods where he served as Tyson’s Chief Compliance Officer and Associate General Counsel. In this role, he led the ethics, compliance, and internal investigation teams, developed corporate compliance programs, and navigated complex regulatory challenges. He also served as Executive Counsel for Antitrust & Global Competition and Chief Counsel for Commercial Litigation, spearheading strategic compliance initiatives and handling some of the company’s most important matters during his tenure.

Earlier in his career, Glasser was Counsel at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, where he represented clients in high-stakes commercial litigation. He also served as a judicial law clerk in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida and began his legal career as an associate at Sidley Austin LLP in New York.

Glasser earned his undergraduate degrees in International Relations and Philosophy from Boston University and his Juris Doctorate from Georgetown University.

About iHerb:

iHerb is one of the world's leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from over 1,800 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves over 12 million global customers across 180 countries and 22 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global logistics network is anchored by seven climate-controlled fulfillment centers located in the U.S. and Asia, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

