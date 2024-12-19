SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Sezzle Inc. (“Sezzle” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEZL) complied with federal securities laws. On December 18, 2024, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that: “Sezzle seems to be boosting its near-term subscription numbers with sketchy enrollment practices. The company has faced numerous customer complaints for enrolling users into recurring monthly subscriptions without their awareness, according to user complaints and the company’s own FAQ.” Following this report, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Sezzle stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/sezzle/ to discuss your legal rights.