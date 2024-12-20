Pressure Washer Market to Cross USD 3.13 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand Across Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Sectors | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The SNS Insider report indicates that,“The Pressure Washer Market Size was valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.13 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 3.48% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Rising Demand for Home Maintenance Drives Pressure Washer Market Growth, Especially in North America

The pressure washer market has experienced substantial growth, fueled by increasing demand for efficient home maintenance solutions, as homeowners seek effective ways to clean exteriors, driveways, patios, and vehicles. The residential segment is a major contributor, with a preference for time-efficient and eco-friendly electric pressure washers, which consume less water than traditional methods. In the U.S., the pressure washing services industry reached USD 1.2 billion in 2023, growing at an average of 5.7%. Over 28,000 businesses offer these services, leveraging online booking, digital marketing, and pressure washing software to boost revenue. Technological innovations, including IoT-enabled models and energy efficiency improvements, are expected to sustain the market’s growth through 2032.

Pressure Washer Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand across Multiple Sectors

The pressure washer market is expanding due to growing demand in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Key drivers include the need for efficient, eco-friendly cleaning solutions, technological advancements, and heightened awareness of surface maintenance. Pressure washers are increasingly adopted across industries like automotive, construction, and hospitality. Additionally, the popularity of time-saving, cost-effective cleaning solutions is boosting their use in residential applications, further fueling market growth.

Electric Models and Car Washer Demand Drive Pressure Washer Market Growth in 2023

By Product

The electric segment held the largest share of approximately 55% in 2023, driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions. Electric models are favored over gas-powered ones for residential use due to their ease of operation, lower maintenance requirements, and quieter performance. Their reduced environmental impact and efficient water usage align with the growing consumer focus on sustainability. Additionally, advancements in electric pressure washer technology, such as improved motor efficiency and enhanced portability, have made them a preferred option for both residential and light commercial applications.

By Application

The car washer segment dominated in 2023, accounting for about 41% of total revenue, driven by the increasing demand for efficient car cleaning solutions in both commercial and residential settings. Pressure washers effectively remove dirt and grime without damaging vehicle surfaces, making them ideal for car washing. The rise of car washing stations and DIY solutions has boosted demand, with electric and portable models becoming popular for their convenience and cost-effectiveness, further fueling segment growth.

Key Market Segments:

By Product

Electric Based

Gas Based

Fuel Based

By Application

Car Washer

Garden Washer

Home Exterior Washer

Industrial

Others

North America and Asia-Pacific Propel Pressure Washer Market Growth with Demand for Eco-Friendly Solutions

North America held the largest share of the pressure washer market, around 41% in 2023, driven by strong demand in residential and commercial sectors. As urbanization and infrastructure development expand, the need for efficient cleaning solutions for buildings, vehicles, and public spaces rises. The increasing popularity of DIY car washing and home maintenance, coupled with technological advancements in eco-friendly electric pressure washers, supports market growth. In California, water conservation initiatives are boosting demand for low-water models.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and sustainability efforts in countries like China and India are driving the demand for electric, low-water consumption pressure washers, further fueling market expansion.

Recent Development

October, 2024: Kärcher India highlighted its growth plans and technological innovations at a PR event in Delhi, focusing on sustainability and market expansion. The company aims to strengthen its leadership in the professional cleaning sector, driven by a customer-focused sales approach to meet diverse client needs.

May, 2024: AR North America introduced the new AR1666 and AR33261 gearboxes, designed to streamline maintenance with improved pinion alignment and simplified disassembly. These advancements enhance durability and reduce wear, ensuring superior performance and longer operational lifespans.

December, 2024: Car and Driver tested and updated their list of the best pressure washers for 2024, highlighting models perfect for cleaning vehicles, boats, and RVs. The review emphasizes the importance of choosing the right pressure washer for the task, with smaller, less powerful models being ideal for car cleaning.

